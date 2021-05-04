#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
678 new cases of coronavirus variants detected in Philippines
Medical frontliners in personal protective equipment attend to patients staying at the lobby-turned-extension for the emergency room of the Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center in Marikina City on April 29, 2021.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

678 new cases of coronavirus variants detected in Philippines

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - May 4, 2021 - 4:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities reported Tuesday they have detected 678 additional cases of three different coronavirus variants, including two considered as variants of concern.

Of these new cases, 289 are infected with the variant first detected in the United Kingdom known as B.1.1.7, while 380 are infected with the variant first identified in South Africa known as B.1.351.

The agencies also logged another nine cases of P.3, the variant first found in the Philippines.

This was the result of the latest batch of 744 samples that underwent genome sequencing.

The B.1.1.7 and the B.1.351 variants are classified as "variants of concern" due to their risk to human health. Both contain the N501Y mutation, which is associated with increased transmissibility, while B.1.351 carries the E484K mutation, which may help the virus dodge some antibodies.

The P.3 variant carries both mutations, but the Department of Health said it is still not identified as a variant of concern.

The DOH also said the variant that emerged in South Africa was the most common variant among the samples sequenced with assigned lineages. Among the 5,917 samples with assigned lineages, 1,075 or 18.2% tested positive for the B.1.351 variant.

Meanwhile, 16% had the B.1.1.7 variant, 2.7% had the P.3 variant, and 0.03% had the P.1 variant, or the one first identified in Brazil.

Breakdown of new cases

Most of the additional cases are local cases, the DOH reported. 

B.1.1.7

  • 48 are returning overseas Filipinos (ROF)
  • 185 are local cases
  • 56 cases are being verified if local or ROF  
  • Three cases with this variant remain active, while two have died and 284 have recovered

B.1.351

  • 107 are ROFs
  • 196 are local cases
  • 77 cases are being checked if local or ROF
  • All new patients with this variant except for one have recovered

P.3

  • 3 are ROFs
  • 4 are local cases
  • 2 cases are being verified if local or ROF

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Son of retired soldier tops PMA class of 2021
Son of retired soldier tops PMA class of 2021
By Artemio Dumlao | 16 hours ago
A 25-year-old Negrense and son of a retired soldier topped the Philippine Military Academy Class of 2021.
Headlines
fbfb
Manny Pacquiao asks Biden: Expedite delivery of Moderna to Philippines
Manny Pacquiao asks Biden: Expedite delivery of Moderna to Philippines
By Paolo Romero | 16 hours ago
Sen. Manny Pacquiao has sent US President Joe Biden a letter requesting him to facilitate the early delivery of some 20 million...
Headlines
fbfb
Top diplomat Locsin swears at China online, tells nation to leave West Philippine Sea
Top diplomat Locsin swears at China online, tells nation to leave West Philippine Sea
1 day ago
"China, my friend, how politely can I put it? Let me see... O... GET THE FUCK OUT," Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin twe...
Headlines
fbfb
NEDA wants GCQ for NCR this May
NEDA wants GCQ for NCR this May
By Elijah Felice Rosales | 16 hours ago
Metro Manila needs to downgrade to general community quarantine this May, and the government must improve the prevent, detect,...
Headlines
fbfb
Priest tortured, executed by Abu Sayyaf up for sainthood
Priest tortured, executed by Abu Sayyaf up for sainthood
By Evelyn Macairan | 16 hours ago
The Prelature of Isabela in Basilan opened the “cause of beatification” or the first phase for sainthood for Claretian...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rise to 1,067,892
COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rise to 1,067,892
52 minutes ago
The Philippines on Tuesday recorded 5,683 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 1,067,89...
Headlines
fbfb
Doctors in 'ivermectin pantry' may face suspension, loss of license &mdash; PMA
Doctors in 'ivermectin pantry' may face suspension, loss of license — PMA
By Christian Deiparine | 53 minutes ago
"If they think they're above the law, they're not," the Philippine Medical Association said on doctors who prescribed the...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;Only Duterte can curse&rsquo;: Palace says Locsin sorry for Twitter rant vs China
‘Only Duterte can curse’: Palace says Locsin sorry for Twitter rant vs China
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 3 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. has apologized for swearing at China on Twitter amid escalating tensions over...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE: Oral arguments on petitions vs the anti-terrorism law &mdash; Day 6
LIVE: Oral arguments on petitions vs the anti-terrorism law — Day 6
By PhilstarLIVE | 3 hours ago
Tune in to the LIVE audio streaming of the oral arguments scheduled at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May...
Headlines
fbfb
FDA: Sinopharm vaccine given to Duterte covered by special permit
FDA: Sinopharm vaccine given to Duterte covered by special permit
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
The country’s FDA has yet to approve the jab for emergency use. The Chinese-made vaccine has been restricted to compassionate...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with