#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Phl envoy: Repatriation from India may start when commercial flights resume
In this August 2020 photo, repatriates are welcomed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 upon their return to the Philippines
The STAR/Edd Gumban

Phl envoy: Repatriation from India may start when commercial flights resume

(Philstar.com) - May 2, 2021 - 1:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' envoy to India on Sunday said government is eyeing the repatriation of Filipinos there once commercial flights resume out of New Delhi.

Over DZMM, Ambassador Raymond Bagatsing Jr. said repatriation is unlikely at present, as there are no direct flights to Manila and neighboring countries have ordered travel restrictions too.

"No matter how much we want to come up with a repatriation flight, it is extremely [and] logistically difficult as there are no flights coming in" he said, partly in Filipino. 

The Philippines issued a two-week travel ban on passengers from India which will last until May 14. Recent weeks have seen an alarming surge in infections and deaths there, with foreign countries already extending aid.

Bagatsing said only one Filipino has reached out for return to Manila and at least 150 passengers are needed "to make it a viable number for Filipinos who want to come home."

"What Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said is, until it is not yet allowed, let us plan it by June or by middle of the month when the situation improves," he added.

Still, Bagatsing said the embassy remains in touch digitally with the Filipino community despite being physically closed on government's orders.

He said too that some 73 Filipinos in India have contracted the COVID-19, with two deaths recorded so far. 

India saw 401,993 additional COVID-19 infections on Saturday. It was new record high that added to the over 150 million individuals sick across the world.

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS REPATRIATION TEODORO LOCSIN JR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Palace blasts Carpio, other critics on West Philippine Sea
Palace blasts Carpio, other critics on West Philippine Sea
By Christina Mendez | 14 hours ago
Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea criticized yesterday former foreign affairs secretary Albert del Rosario and former...
Headlines
fbfb
Only one name on &lsquo;list&rsquo; for next PNP chief
Only one name on ‘list’ for next PNP chief
By Romina Cabrera | 14 hours ago
Interior Secretary Eduardo Año only has one name on his list for the next chief of the Philippine National Police...
Headlines
fbfb
DILG warns LGUs vs fake Pfizer vaccines
DILG warns LGUs vs fake Pfizer vaccines
By Romina Cabrera | 14 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government has issued an advisory warning the public of fake Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines...
Headlines
fbfb
Domestic workers alarmed by compulsory Hong Kong vaccine plan
Domestic workers alarmed by compulsory Hong Kong vaccine plan
14 hours ago
Hong Kong migrant worker groups yesterday criticized plans to make coronavirus vaccines compulsory for all foreign domestic...
Headlines
fbfb
Workers cry for aid, better protection
Workers cry for aid, better protection
By Sheila Crisostomo | 14 hours ago
Workers from various organizations and unions staged simultaneous Labor Day protests yesterday to demand protection against...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
10 days of paid leave sought for workers who get COVID-19
10 days of paid leave sought for workers who get COVID-19
2 hours ago
"It is only right that these employees be provided with the incentive of having paid leaves when they are confirmed to be...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine Medical Association: Prescribe ivermectin vs COVID-19 only at hospitals with permits
Philippine Medical Association: Prescribe ivermectin vs COVID-19 only at hospitals with permits
3 hours ago
"PMA hereby cautions physicians not to prescribe or compound the ivermectin outside of the approved compassionate use hospitals,"...
Headlines
fbfb
Labor Day: Duterte honors frontliners
Labor Day: Duterte honors frontliners
By Edith Regalado | 14 hours ago
President Duterte marked Labor Day yesterday by paying tribute to Filipino workers, especially those in the frontlines keeping...
Headlines
fbfb
Government eyeing P8,000 monthly wage subsidy
Government eyeing P8,000 monthly wage subsidy
By Louella Desiderio | 14 hours ago
Private sector workers in micro, small and medium enterprises may receive a wage subsidy of P8,000 each for three months as...
Headlines
fbfb
Over P2.3 billion disbursed to displaced tourism workers
Over P2.3 billion disbursed to displaced tourism workers
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
Tourism workers displaced by the COVID 19 pandemic have received over P2.3 billion in cash aid from the government’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with