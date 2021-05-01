On Labor Day, Duterte honors frontliners as Robredo urges end to contractualization

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte in his Labor Day message paid tribute to the country's frontliners who have toiled under one of the world's longest and harshest pandemic lockdowns.

His message comes as thousands of workers take to the streets to demand aid for the poor, wage subsidy for workers and production subsidy for farmers.

"On behalf of a grateful nation, I express my deepest gratitude to our hardworking healthcare workers and essential frontliners for their unwavering commitment in ensuring unhampered delivery of goods and services that continue to sustain our communities and industries during these difficult times," Duterte said.

"To all Filipino workers here and abroad, let me assure you that the administration will endeavor to work vigorously as you have in creating an environment where security of tenure, statutory labor standards and workers' rights are not only upheld and protected but also cherished as the foundations of a strong and thriving workforce."

Malacañang is expected to unveil a Labor Day recovery package within the day. Also on Saturday, the government is expected to inoculate some 5,000 minimum wage workers and overseas Filipino workers against COVID-19 as part of a "symbolic inoculation ceremony."

Robredo: End abuse of workers

In her own Labor Day message written entirely in Filipino, Vice President Leni Robredo urged not just a day of gratitude but of concrete action, calling for an end to "ENDO," an illegal short-term employment scheme, and contractualization.

"We must ensure that no Filipino worker is abused, here or abroad. And in the face of a pandemic, we must ensure that there is adequate aid, support for those who lost their livelihoods, proper public transportation, and safe workplaces," Robredo said.

"The pandemic has shown us: Filipino workers are the strength of our economy. Together we will uphold their rights and welfare, and together we will move forward to a safer, fairer, and more humane world for every worker and every Filipino."

— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Xave Gregorio