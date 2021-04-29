Filipinos deserve a president who will defend West Philippine Sea â€” Carpio

Filipinos deserve a president who will defend West Philippine Sea — Carpio
MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos should demand for a leader who will defend the West Philippine Sea, retired Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio said on Thursday.
Carpio was responding to President Rodrigo Duterte who asked him and former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario why the Philippines "lost" the West Philippine Sea.
"Filipinos deserve, and should demand, a President who loves Filipinos first and foremost and who will uncompromisingly defend Philippine sovereignty and sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea," Carpio said in a statement.
The retired magistrate also stressed that he was the one who recommended to the Aquino administration to file a South China Sea arbitration case following the 2012 Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal standoff.
Pointing out that the Philippines won a landmark victory with the 2016 arbitral ruling that invalidated China's nine-dash line claim, Carpio noted that Duterte announced that he was "setting aside" the ruling in favor of seeking loans from Beijing.
"Today, less than 5 percent of those loans and investments have materialized even as President Duterte is already leaving office next year," Carpio said.
Carpio also stressed that Duterte allowed China to fish in the country's exclusive economic zone in the West Philippine Sea.
"We even import galunggong now from China, the same galunggong that Chinese fishermen take in the West Philippine Sea," he added.
The retired justice also narrated how the Duterte administration remained silent when the Chinese seized Sandy Cay, a sand bar located two nautical miles from Pag-asa Island in Palawan.
'Why did we lose West Philippine Sea?'
In a recorded speech aired Wednesday night, Duterte blamed Carpio and Del Rosario for the current situation in the West Philippine Sea.
"Alam mo, isang tanong lang ako kay (Antonio) Carpio pati kay Albert (Del Rosario). Kung bright kayo, bakit nawala ang West Philippine Sea sa atin? Panahon ninyo ‘yon eh," Duterte said.
(You know, I only have one question for Antonio Carpio and Albert del Rosario. If you are bright, why did we lose the West Philippine Sea? It happened during your term.)
The president also mentioned the 2016 arbitral ruling, which he described as a "binding order."
China, however, continues to reject the ruling and insists on indisputable sovereignty over the South China Sea, including the West Philippine Sea.
"Ang ating — for China tapos na ‘yon na may desisyon na, ayaw nilang sumunod. Tayo naman, we have the decision but we are at a loss of how to get it — get back physically the West Philippine Sea. Iyan ang problema," the chief executive said.
(For China the decision is final, they do not want to follow. For us, we have the decision but we are at a loss of how to physically get back the West Philippine Sea. That's the problem.)
Duterte, once again, insisted that invoking the arbitral award constitutes going to war with China, an argument that has been debunked by Carpio, Del Rosario and several other experts on maritime law.
"Kaya I have a choice of going to war, mamamatay tayong lahat kasi wala talaga tayong armas na — or I will just send my soldiers to hell which I will never do," Duterte said.
(That's why I have a choice of going to war, we will all die because we do not have weapons.)
— Patricia Lourdes Viray
The United States Navy's Nimitz-class nuclear powered supercarrier USS John C. Stennis continues underway in the South China Sea.
The US Pacific Command just reported that it has received "cargo" from support ship USNS Rainier in the disputed waters.
#GreatGreenFleet's USS @Stennis74 receives cargo from USNS #Rainier in the #SouthChinaSea - @US7thFleet pic.twitter.com/MnJWrow6Vv— U.S. Pacific Command (@PacificCommand) June 10, 2016
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. orders the filing of another diplomatic protest against China following the statement of a Chinese official on the Philippine Coast Guard's exercises in the West Philippine Sea.
"They can say what they want from the Chinese mainland; we continue to assert from our waters by right of international law what we won in The Hague. But we must not fail to protest. @DFAPHL have we fired off a diplomatic protest? Do it now," says Locsin on Twitter.
The Philippine Coast Guard sends BRP Malapascua and BRP Francisco Dagohoy (MMOV 5002) — a fisheries bureau vessel manned by PCG personnel — to Pagasa Island in the West Philippine Sea for maritime exercises.
Pagasa Island is in the Kalayaan Island Group of Palawan province.
Two new diplomatic protests have been lodged against China as of April 21, the Department of Foreign Affairs says.
These are in addition to the daily protests over the continuing presence of Chinese vessels in Julian Felipe Reef following reports that at least 160 Chinese maritime militia ships are still in Philippine waters.
"The continued swarming and threatening presence of the Chinese vessels creates an atmosphere of instability and is a blatant disregard of the commitments by China to promote peace and stability in the region," the DFA says.
The Department of National Defense denounces as "irresponsible propaganda" social media posts claiming that retired and active military officers have withdrawn support for President Rodrigo Duterte over the situation in the West Philippine Sea.
"Such disinformation is an act of reckless agitation emanating from detractors, who have a limited and myopic appreciation of issues," Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana says.
Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, earlier Sunday also disputed the social media rumor, as well as claims of "'warplanes' from various countries taking off and landing in Clark Airbase."
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddy Locsin orders the filing of another diplomatic protest as NTF-WPS reports that 240 Chinese maritime militia vessels, claimed by Chinese authorities as ordinary fishing vessels, continuously swarm the West Philippine Sea.
I haven’t heard anything from the fucking NTF-WPS but I’ll take ABS-CBN News’s word for it. Changing my policy of acting only on NTF requests. @DFAPHL FIRE A DIPLOMATIC PROTEST NOW. https://t.co/bW79VzKeNr— Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) April 13, 2021
