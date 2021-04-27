#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Robredoâ€™s office calls for more volunteers for teleconsultation service
Bayanihan E-Konsulta is the Office of the Vice President's free teleconsulting service available on Facebook and Messenger.
Bayanihan E-Konsulta/Office of the Vice President

Robredo’s office calls for more volunteers for teleconsultation service

(Philstar.com) - April 27, 2021 - 2:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Vice President (OVP) is calling for more medical and non-medical volunteers for its teleconsultation service that caters to patients from Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

The OVP said it needs more doctors, particularly psychiatrists, surgeons, neurologists, allergologists, gastroenterologists, endocrinologists and cardiologists, and psychologists for its Bayanihan E-Konsulta program, which is available on Facebook and Messenger.

It is also calling for more non-medical volunteers who can facilitate chat support triaging and tagging of patients, regular monitoring of COVID-19 patients, call bridging and tech support.

Medical volunteers can sign up here, while non-medical volunteers can sign up here.

“We are calling for another round of volunteers so that we can serve our patients more efficiently,” Vice President Leni Robredo said in a Facebook post.

SECOND CALL FOR VOLUNTEERS Today is the 19th day of operations of Bayanihan E-Konsulta. It has been both a whirlwind...

Posted by Leni Gerona Robredo on Monday, April 26, 2021

Robredo said volunteers can come from anywhere in the country since all consultations are done over the phone. She added that there are no minimum hours for volunteers to render in a week.

“We know how busy all of you are so we will adjust to your convenience and availability,” the vice president said.

Robredo reported that as of April 23, Bayanihan E-Konsulta has received 25,494 transactions, averaging about 1,500 a day.

Bayanihan E-Konsulta is currently manned by 642 volunteer doctors, 1,974 non-medical volunteers and 87 OVP staff, according to Robredo.

“We are already overwhelmed by the generosity and selflessness of our volunteer doctors but we need more so we can serve more,” she said. — Xave Gregorio

LENI ROBREDO OFFICE OF THE VICE PRESIDENT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
480K doses of Sputnik arriving April 29
480K doses of Sputnik arriving April 29
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 15 hours ago
The second tranche comprising 480,000 doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine will arrive in the country on April 29,...
Headlines
fbfb
De La Salle professors &lsquo;appalled by failure of gov't' to defend West Philippine Sea
De La Salle professors ‘appalled by failure of gov't' to defend West Philippine Sea
4 hours ago
"We re-assert that appeasement emboldens the aggressor, peace without dignity is subjugation, and asserting our rights is...
Headlines
fbfb
Moderna applies for EUA
Moderna applies for EUA
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 15 hours ago
American pharmaceutical company Moderna Inc. is seeking emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 situation in India 'beyond heartbreaking' &mdash; WHO chief
COVID-19 situation in India 'beyond heartbreaking' — WHO chief
By Nina Larson | 4 hours ago
The World Health Organization chief voiced alarm Monday at India's record-breaking wave of COVID-19 cases and deaths,...
Headlines
fbfb
Copycat? PNP to 'plant' civilians in community pantry-like 'Barangayanihan'
Copycat? PNP to 'plant' civilians in community pantry-like 'Barangayanihan'
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"These netizens can be planted beneficiary civilians so as to manifest community appreciations." 
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Ombudsman urged to review dismissal of raps vs cops over secret jail cell
Ombudsman urged to review dismissal of raps vs cops over secret jail cell
1 hour ago
“We appeal to the Ombudsman to thoroughly review their decision. It is crucial that we work together in ensuring that...
Headlines
fbfb
House leader wants CHR, NBI probe into red-tagging of community pantries
House leader wants CHR, NBI probe into red-tagging of community pantries
By Xave Gregorio | 4 hours ago
A House leader is asking the Commission on Human Rights and the National Bureau of Investigation to probe into the reported...
Headlines
fbfb
Two more hospitals receive special permit to use ivermectin as COVID-19 treatment
Two more hospitals receive special permit to use ivermectin as COVID-19 treatment
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
To date, five hospitals have received the permit to use unregistered medical products for limited off-label use, FDA Director...
Headlines
fbfb
De Lima discharged from hospital after three-day medical furlough
De Lima discharged from hospital after three-day medical furlough
4 hours ago
Sen. Leila De Lima on Tuesday morning was discharged from the hospital after her three-day emergency medical furlou...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate to probe NTF-ELCAC&rsquo;s duplicating functions
Senate to probe NTF-ELCAC’s duplicating functions
By Paolo Romero | 15 hours ago
The Senate will check possible “double disbursements” in the P19-billion budget of the National Task Force to...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with