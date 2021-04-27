Robredoâ€™s office calls for more volunteers for teleconsultation service

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Vice President (OVP) is calling for more medical and non-medical volunteers for its teleconsultation service that caters to patients from Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

The OVP said it needs more doctors, particularly psychiatrists, surgeons, neurologists, allergologists, gastroenterologists, endocrinologists and cardiologists, and psychologists for its Bayanihan E-Konsulta program, which is available on Facebook and Messenger.

It is also calling for more non-medical volunteers who can facilitate chat support triaging and tagging of patients, regular monitoring of COVID-19 patients, call bridging and tech support.

Medical volunteers can sign up here, while non-medical volunteers can sign up here.

“We are calling for another round of volunteers so that we can serve our patients more efficiently,” Vice President Leni Robredo said in a Facebook post.

SECOND CALL FOR VOLUNTEERS Today is the 19th day of operations of Bayanihan E-Konsulta. It has been both a whirlwind... Posted by Leni Gerona Robredo on Monday, April 26, 2021

Robredo said volunteers can come from anywhere in the country since all consultations are done over the phone. She added that there are no minimum hours for volunteers to render in a week.

“We know how busy all of you are so we will adjust to your convenience and availability,” the vice president said.

Robredo reported that as of April 23, Bayanihan E-Konsulta has received 25,494 transactions, averaging about 1,500 a day.

Bayanihan E-Konsulta is currently manned by 642 volunteer doctors, 1,974 non-medical volunteers and 87 OVP staff, according to Robredo.

“We are already overwhelmed by the generosity and selflessness of our volunteer doctors but we need more so we can serve more,” she said. — Xave Gregorio