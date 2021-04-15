#VACCINEWATCHPH
Robredo launches mobile laboratory for COVID-19 testing, X-ray
The mobile testing lab offers free COVID-19 test, X-ray and blood test to patients referred by their doctors from E-Konsulta.
Office of the Vice President

Robredo launches mobile laboratory for COVID-19 testing, X-ray

Helen Flores (The Philippine Star) - April 15, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — After launching its Bayanihan E-Konsulta project, the office of Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday rolled out a mobile testing laboratory in a bid to decongest and prevent the transmission of COVID-19 in hospitals in Metro Manila.

The mobile testing lab offers free COVID-19 test, X-ray and blood test to patients referred by their doctors from E-Konsulta.

“We tried this initiative to support the Bayanihan E-Konsulta. This is very replicable and very doable,” Robredo said in a video message posted on her official Facebook page.

“If many LGUs (local government units) will do this, we can decongest our hospitals,” she added.

Robredo said her office hired two units of ambulance to fetch patients.

She added that even private companies could replicate the initiative for their employees.

The Vice President had earlier launched the Swab Cab, in partnership with UBE Express, Kaya Natin Movement and the local government of Malabon.

The Swab Cab provided free antigen tests for residents of Malabon.

