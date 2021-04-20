#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
'Bising' to bring rain over Camarines provinces, Catanduanes, eastern Quezon
This satellite image shows Typhoon "Bising" which kept its strength on April 20, 2021, according to PAGASA.
RAMMB

'Bising' to bring rain over Camarines provinces, Catanduanes, eastern Quezon

(Philstar.com) - April 20, 2021 - 8:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — PAGASA on Tuesday said heavy rainfall will prevail in the Camarines provinces, Catanduanes and in the eastern portion of Quezon as Typhoon "Bising" maintained its strength.

The weather bureau said Bising was last seen at 475 km east of Baler in Aurora and was slowly moving at a north northwestward direction.

It remains to be carrying 175 kph maximum sustained winds and gustiness of up to 215 kph.

"Under these conditions and considering the antecedent rainfall over the aforementioned areas, flooding (including flashfloods) and rain-induced landslides are highly likely to occur especially in areas identified in hazard maps as highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards," the agency said in its afternoon forecast.

Bising is seen to move northward or northwestward until Thursday and make its way out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Sunday.

The following areas, however, remain under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals:

Signal No. 2

  • Eastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Baggao, Gattaran, Lal-Lo, Peñablanca, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Camalaniugan, Aparri)
  • Eastern portion of Isabela (San Pablo, Maconacon, Divilacan, Ilagan, Palanan, San Mariano, Dinapigue)
  • Northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag), and Catanduanes

Signal No. 1 

  • Batanes
  • Rest of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, the rest of Isabela, Quirino, Apayao, Kalinga
  • Eastern portion of Mountain Province (Barlig, Natonin, Paracelis, Sadanga, Bontoc)
  • Eastern portion of Ifugao (Banaue, Lagawe, Mayoyao, Aguinaldo, Alfonso Lista, Hingyon)
  • Northeastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Diadi)
  • Central portion of Aurora (Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Baler)
  • Eastern portion of Quezon (Calauag, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan) including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, and Camarines Sur

At least two people are dead in the wake of Bising, with over 50,500 individuals affected, according to disaster response officials.

The Philippine Coast Guard has reported too that over 2,000 passengers remain stranded in ports in areas affected by the typhoon.

Forecast Position

  • Wednesday afternoon: 315 km East of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan
  • Thursday afternoon: 290 km East of Calayan, Cagayan
  • Friday afternoon: 515 km East of Itbayat, Batanes
  • Saturday afternoon: 935 km East of Extreme Northern Luzon
  • Sunday afternoon: 1,425 km East of Extreme Northern Luzon (Outside PAR)
     

CAMARINES NORTE CAMARINES SUR CATANDUANES NDRRMC PAGASA QUEZON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Harassment of community pantries leads to clamped operations
Harassment of community pantries leads to clamped operations
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
"It is beyond comprehension why allegedly certain members of our PNP approached them to ask for the organizer's cellphone...
Headlines
fbfb
A look at the tribunal ruling dismissing Marcos' poll protest vs Robredo
A look at the tribunal ruling dismissing Marcos' poll protest vs Robredo
By Kristine Joy Patag | 9 hours ago
Two months after the historic voting, the SC on Monday released the full copy of the ruling on Marcos’ poll protest...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte: This is not the time to send 'gray ships' to West Philippine Sea
Duterte: This is not the time to send 'gray ships' to West Philippine Sea
21 hours ago
He said, however, that Navy ships will be sent if China tries to get oil, minerals, or "whatever it is in the bowels of the...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte query answered: UN could pressure China on West Philippine Sea
Duterte query answered: UN could pressure China on West Philippine Sea
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 5 hours ago
An order from the United Nations could pressure China to surrender its excessive claims in the South China Sea, a retired...
Headlines
fbfb
Boy caught outside his house dies after chase by Pasay tanods
Boy caught outside his house dies after chase by Pasay tanods
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
The two tanods, who were identified as Relan Maquiling and Arturo Rontos, claimed they responded to "a call from...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines seen to arrive in May, June
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines seen to arrive in May, June
16 minutes ago
Vaccines developed by the United States could arrive in the country in the next two months, Manila's envoy to Washington said...
Headlines
fbfb
Regional monitor notes decrease in piracy in southern Philippines
Regional monitor notes decrease in piracy in southern Philippines
By Roel Pareño | 22 minutes ago
The Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia said only two cases of piracy...
Headlines
fbfb
Senators: Leave community pantries alone
Senators: Leave community pantries alone
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 hour ago
Eight senators on Tuesday told authorities to stop profiling and red-tagging community pantry organizers who are...
Headlines
fbfb
Body of Filipino fisherman washes ashore in Vanuatu, tests positive for coronavirus
Body of Filipino fisherman washes ashore in Vanuatu, tests positive for coronavirus
2 hours ago
The body of a Filipino fisherman that washed ashore in Vanuatu last week turned out positive for coronavirus.
Headlines
fbfb
NDRRMC: At least two dead, one injured, one missing due to Typhoon Bising
NDRRMC: At least two dead, one injured, one missing due to Typhoon Bising
3 hours ago
At least two people were killed due to the onslaught of Typhoon Bising, the National Disaster Risk Reducation and Management...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with