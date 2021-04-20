'Bising' to bring rain over Camarines provinces, Catanduanes, eastern Quezon

MANILA, Philippines — PAGASA on Tuesday said heavy rainfall will prevail in the Camarines provinces, Catanduanes and in the eastern portion of Quezon as Typhoon "Bising" maintained its strength.

The weather bureau said Bising was last seen at 475 km east of Baler in Aurora and was slowly moving at a north northwestward direction.

It remains to be carrying 175 kph maximum sustained winds and gustiness of up to 215 kph.

"Under these conditions and considering the antecedent rainfall over the aforementioned areas, flooding (including flashfloods) and rain-induced landslides are highly likely to occur especially in areas identified in hazard maps as highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards," the agency said in its afternoon forecast.

Bising is seen to move northward or northwestward until Thursday and make its way out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Sunday.

The following areas, however, remain under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals:

Signal No. 2

Eastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Baggao, Gattaran, Lal-Lo, Peñablanca, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Camalaniugan, Aparri)

Eastern portion of Isabela (San Pablo, Maconacon, Divilacan, Ilagan, Palanan, San Mariano, Dinapigue)

Northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag), and Catanduanes

Signal No. 1

Batanes

Rest of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, the rest of Isabela, Quirino, Apayao, Kalinga

Eastern portion of Mountain Province (Barlig, Natonin, Paracelis, Sadanga, Bontoc)

Eastern portion of Ifugao (Banaue, Lagawe, Mayoyao, Aguinaldo, Alfonso Lista, Hingyon)

Northeastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Diadi)

Central portion of Aurora (Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Baler)

Eastern portion of Quezon (Calauag, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan) including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, and Camarines Sur

At least two people are dead in the wake of Bising, with over 50,500 individuals affected, according to disaster response officials.

The Philippine Coast Guard has reported too that over 2,000 passengers remain stranded in ports in areas affected by the typhoon.

Forecast Position