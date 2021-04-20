NDRRMC: At least two dead, one injured, one missing due to Typhoon Bising

MANILA, Philippines — At least two people were killed due to the onslaught of Typhoon Bising, the National Disaster Risk Reducation and Management Council reported on Tuesday.

One person from Cebu is also reported injured, and another from Northern Samar is missing, the latest situation report from the NDRRMC said.

The two fatalities were from Eastern and Central Visayas regions, the council said in an update.

The NDRRMC also said 12,913 families or 50,523 families were affected in the 233 barangays in Bicol and Eastern Visayas regions. Of these, 5,351 families or 50,620 persons are taking shelter inside evacuation centers while 7,278 families or 28,704 are being served outside these facilities.

In these two regions and in Caraga, the NDRRMC pre-emptively evacuated 41,155 families or 159,978 persons.

In terms of damage, the agency reported that six road sections and one bridge were deemed not passable in Bicol and Eastern Visayas. They added that there are two totally damaged houses in Caramoan, Camarines Sur and Libjo, Dinagat Island. In Caraga, two sea walls, one port and one tower base were damaged.

A total of 63 municipalities and cities in the two regions and in Central Visayas region also experienced power interruption.

State weather bureau Pagasa in its latest update said Typhoon Bising was located at 475 km east of Baler, Aurora as of 4:00 p.m. Bising is forecast to gradually weaken and is projected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility on Sunday morning.

More than 2,000 passengers stuck in ports

As of Tuesday noon, the Philippine Coast Guard said it monitored 2,149 passengers, drivers and cargo helpers, 20 vessels and 773 rolling cargoes stranded in Bicol and Eastern and Central Visayas regions. The PCG also said 30 vessels ad 17 motorbancas are taking shelter in the affected regions.

Most of the stranded passengers are stuck in ports in the Eastern Visayas region. PCG data showed that there are 1,178 people, 14 vessels and 441 rolling cargoes stranded in the ten ports in the said region, while three vessels and eight motorbancas are taking shelter.

Some 971 people, meanwhile, are stuck in ports in the Bicol region. Also stranded are three vessels and 325 rolling cargoes, while 27 vessels and five motorbancas are taking shelter.

In the Central Visayas region, the PCG meanwhile said three vessels and ten rolling cargoes stranded in the said region, while four motorbancas are taking shelter. — Kristine Joy Patag