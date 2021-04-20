Signal No. 2 still up in 3 Bicol areas as 'Bising' further weakens

MANILA, Philippines — At least three areas in the Bicol region are still under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 as Typhoon Bising further weakens, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

As of 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Bising was located 505 km east of Infanta, Quezon with maximum winds of 175 kph and gusts of up to 215 kph.

Tropical cyclone wind signals are hoisted over the following areas:

Signal No. 2

Winds of greater than 61 kph and up to 120 kph may be expected in at least 24 hours.

Catanduanes

the eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Sagnay, San Jose, Lagonoy, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan)

the northeastern portion of Albay (Tiwi, Malinao, Tabaco City, Malilipot, Bacacay, Rapu-Rapu)

Signal No. 1

Winds of 30-60 kph may be expected in at least 36 hours or intermittent rains may be expected within 36 hours

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Isabela

Quirino

Apayao

the eastern portion of Kalinga (Pinukpuk, Rizal, Tabuk City)

the extreme eastern portion of Mountain Province (Paracelis)

the extreme eastern portion of Ifugao (Alfonso Lista)

the northern portion of Aurora (Baler, Dipaculao, Dinalungan, Casiguran, Dilasag)

the eastern portion of Quezon (Calauag, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Buenavista, San Narciso, San Andres) including Polillo Islands

Camarines Norte

the rest of Camarines Sur

the rest of Albay

Sorsogon

the northern portion of Masbate (Aroroy, Masbate City, Baleno, Mobo, Uson, Palanas, Dimasalang) including Burias and Ticao Islands

Northern Samar

the northern portion of Samar (Tagapul-An, Almagro, Santo Nino, Calbayog City, Santa Margarita, Gandara, Pagsanghan, Tarangnan, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao)

the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Maslog, Can-Avid, Dolores, Oras, San Policarpo, Arteche, Jipapad)

Rainfall forecast

Heavy to intense rains

Catanduanes

Moderate to heavy rains

eastern portion of Camarines Sur

Rapu-Rapu Islands

Sea conditions

Very rough to high seas (4.5 to 10 meters)

northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon

Rough to high seas (3 to 7 meters)

northern and eastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas

Rough to very rough seas (2.8 to 4.5 meters)

northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon

Rough seas (2.5 to 4 meters)

eastern seaboards of Caraga and Davao Oriental

remaining seaboards of areas under TCWS

Moderate to rough seas (1.2 to 3 meters)

western seaboard of Central Luzon

Forecast track

Wednesday morning: 375 km East of Casiguran, Aurora

Thursday morning: 305 km East of Aparri, Cagayan

Friday morning: 380 km East of Basco, Batanes

Saturday morning: 855 km East Northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon

Sunday morning: 1,410 km East Northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon (outside PAR)

— Patricia Lourdes Viray