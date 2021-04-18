'Bising' maintains strength as it moves toward Sorsogon

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon "Bising" (international name Surigae) has maintained strength as it approaches Sorsogon, PAGASA said Sunday morning.

In its 11 a.m. forecast, the weather bureau said Bising was last seen 375 kilometers east of Juban in Sorsogon or 345 km east of Virac in Catanduanes.

The second storm to hit the country this 2021 still carries 215 kilometers per hour peak winds and gustiness of up to 265 kph. Its speed is at 20 kph, moving at a northwestward direction.

PAGASA said moderate to heavy with ocassional intense rains will prevail over Eastern Visayas and Bicol Region today due to Bising. It will bring the same to Bicol tomorrow, along with Northern Samar.

"Under these conditions, flooding (including flashfloods) and rain-induced landslides are likely to occur especially in areas identified in hazard maps as highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards," it said.

The agency warned too of "destructive typhoon-force winds" that could extend outward up to 110 km from the center of the typhoon.

Bising will continue to move northwestward and is seen to slow down as it shifts to a more northward direction by Sunday night or Monday morning.

The following areas are still under PAGASA's Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals:

Signal No. 2 (61-120 kph winds prevailing or expected in 24 hours)

Catanduanes

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Signal No. 1 (30-60 kph winds prevailing or expected in 36 hours)

Luzon

Eastern portion of Camarines Norte (San Lorenzo Ruiz, San Vicente, Vinzons, Talisay, Daet, Mercedes, Basud)

Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

Masbate including Burias and Ticlao Islands

Visayas

Biliran, Leyte

Southern Leyte

Northern portion of Cebu (Tabogon, Borbon, San Remigio, Bogo City, Medellin, Daanbantayan) including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

Mindanao

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands

Northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Cagwait, Tago, Bayabas, Tandag City, Lanuza, Cortes, Carmen, Madrid, Cantillan, Carrascal)

Coast Guard: 2,055 stranded in ports

In a release, the Philippine Coast Guard sa 2,055 individuals are stranded across Eastern Visayas, Bicol, Central Visayas and North Eastern Mindanao as of 4 a.m. today.

Some 890 rolling cargoes and 16 vessels are also stranded, while 48 vessels and 26 motorbancas are taking shelter due to Bising.

PAGASA said too that the following sea conditions will be felt in these areas due to Bising:

Very rough to very high seas in northern and eastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas

Rough to very high seas over eastern seaboard of Luzon

Rough to very rough seas over eastern seaboard of Caraga, northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon

Rough seas over eastern seaboard of Davao region

Moderate to rough seas over western seaboard of Central Luzon

