US donates P170M to support COVID-19 vaccination in the Philippines
U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires John Law visits a vaccination site in Caloocan City with Philippine Secretary of Health Francisco Duque III, Caloocan City Mayor Oscar Malapitan, USAID Philippines Mission Director Lawrence Hardy II, and other U.S. and Philippine officials on April 15, 2021.
Released/US Embassy in the Philippines

US donates P170M to support COVID-19 vaccination in the Philippines

Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - April 15, 2021 - 3:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — After the Palace incorrectly claimed that the US has not donated a single vaccine dose to the Philippines, its embassy on Thursday said Washington has donated an additional P170 million to the country's vaccination program, bringing its total pandemic assistance to nearly P1.3 billion.

The US Embassy in the Philippines in a statement said the donation was coursed through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and handed over to the Department of Health. 

"Through this new funding, USAID will support the Philippines in strengthening the vaccine supply chain, monitoring vaccine safety, and delivering effective communication campaigns to address vaccine hesitancy," the embassy said.

"This assistance will also support local government units as they plan for, track, and administer vaccines." 

US donating 44 million vaccine doses

"If the president did not come to power, our only BFF will be the Americans," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said on April 7. "Have we gotten a single vial of vaccine from the Americans? The answer is No."

"[W]here's Uncle Sam now?" he further taunted. 

But the US Embassy in a fact sheet posted on its website said Washington would be donating a total of 44 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Manila, 487,200 — or 1.10% — of which have already been delivered as of April 15.  

The fact sheet also shows that one in five Filipinos will receive a vaccine from the COVAX facility, a World Health Organization-led initiative to which the US is the largest donor. 

The Biden administration in February pledged $4 billion, or P194 billion, in funding to the COVAX facility, half of which has already been released through USAID. 

https://ph.usembassy.gov

