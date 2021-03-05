#VACCINEWATCHPH
Top COVAX donors US, EU welcome arrival of AstraZeneca jabs in Philippines
Workers carefully unload the crates containing the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by British-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca at the Bulwagang Kalayaan in Villamor Air Base, Pasay City on March 4, 2021.
Presidential Photo/King Rodriguez

(Philstar.com) - March 5, 2021 - 3:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — Major contributors to the World Health Organization co-led COVAX facility welcomed the arrival of AstraZeneca vaccines in the Philippines.

After delays, 487,200 doses of the vaccine produced by the Swedish British drugmaker arrived in the country on Thursday night.

Both the United States and the European Union welcomed this latest development.

The US Embassy in Manila said it has initially donated P97.2 billion ($2 billion) to COVAX "to ensure the Philippines and other countries receive COVID-19 vaccines.

“The United States is proud to be the largest contributor to COVAX, and we welcome the successful arrival of the first tranche of AstraZeneca vaccines in the Philippines. As we fight the pandemic together, the United States will continue to support the Philippines’ vaccination and COVID-19 mitigation efforts,” US Chargé d’Affaires John Law said in a statement released Friday.

In February, the US pledged to donate a total of P194.4 billion ($4 billion) to the COVAX facility to help the world's most vulnerable and at-risk populations in getting COVID-19 vaccines.

Team Europe, consisting of the EU and its member states with the European Investment Bank, meanwhile said it has to-date provided P130 billion (€2.2 billion) to COVAX.

No one is safe until everyone is safe. His Excellency Luc Véron, Ambassador of the European Union to the Philippines,...

Posted by European Union in the Philippines on Thursday, 4 March 2021

EU Ambassador Luc Véron highlighted that the Philippines will receive vaccines for 22 million Filipinos under the COVAX facility.

"The EU has both a responsibility and interest to make vaccines available to all. The European Union has maintained its goal to work in solidarity for vaccine cooperation and multilateralism — none is safe until everyone is safe," Véron said Thursday.

According to one of the officials leading the country's pandemic response team, the government may start distributing the AstraZeneca jabs on Friday or Saturday.

“Maybe the distribution of AstraZeneca vaccine to different hospitals will begin either later today or tomorrow,” Vince Dizon, deputy chief implementer of the National Task Force Against COVID-19, said in an interview on Teleradyo. — Patricia Lourdes Viray with report from Gaea Katreena Cabico

COVID-19 VACCINE EUROPEAN UNION NOVEL CORONAVIRUS UNITED STATES US-PHILIPPINES TIES
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: March 4, 2021 - 7:23pm

The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.

Watch this space for bite-sized developments on the vaccines in the Philippines. (Main image by Markus Spiske via Unsplash)

March 4, 2021 - 7:23pm

The plane carrying AstraZeneca vaccines from the COVAX facility has landed at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City.

Photo: PCOO-Office of Global Media and Public Affairs

March 4, 2021 - 10:13am

At least 8,559 persons have received the first dose of Sinovac vaccine as of March 3, according to Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

These were administered in 32 sites in Metro Manila.

The Cabinet official adds that 189,600 of the 600,000 donated Sinovac vaccines ahve already been delivered.

March 3, 2021 - 3:18pm

Contradicting Malacanang, vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. says he cannot confirm the arrival of initial shipments of the AstraZeneca vaccines from the Covax facility.

"I cannot confirm yet. Dalawang beses na kaming nakuryente diyan. Mabuti i-confirm 'pag may plane nang lumipad from Belgium," Galvez was quoted, as reported by ABS-CBN News.

March 3, 2021 - 2:30pm

An initial shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines from the COVAX facility are expected to arrive on Thrusday, March 4, the Palace says.

The shipment will have 487,200 and will arrive around 7:30 p.m., the Palace also says. This is down from the 527,600 doses earlier announced to arrive on March 1, and that did not, in fact, arrive.

March 3, 2021 - 10:58am

IATF member and DOJ Secretary Menardo Guevarra says persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) who are senior citizens are included in the government's priority list for its COVID-19 mass vaccination program.

The IATF, however, has not mentioned PDLs as a specific group in its classification of persons for priority vaccination.

"So when we speak of senior citizens as a priority group, this will cut across a broad range of individuals, including those serving time or under detention, in their own internal order of preference," Guevarra says. —  report from The STAR/Evelyn Macairan

