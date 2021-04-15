#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Extra pay sought for teachers for days added to academic calendar
A public school teacher records a lesson for her class under DepEd's distance learning this school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

Extra pay sought for teachers for days added to academic calendar

(Philstar.com) - April 15, 2021 - 3:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Teachers should be compensated for the extra 77 days they will have to render with the present school year extended to July, a lawmaker said Thursday. 

The Department of Education announced the additional class days last month, saying this was to address "an identified need to address learning gaps" in distance learning during the pandemic.

Teachers have said they should be paid for the extra days they will have to work. Rep. France Castro (ACT-Teachers party-list) said she wrote to DepEd about it but has yet to get a response. 

"Our public school teachers would have been working for almost 13 months without an official summer break or vacation," she said in a statement. "[They] do not have sick and vacation benefits unlike other employees in the public and private sectors."

The lawmaker cited memorandum circulars from the Civil Service Commission which state that public school teachers are entitled to a Proportional Vacation Pay, as well as service credit for days they are required to work apart from regular workdays.

"Teachers should be given fair compensation for their hours of service especially with the lack of [an] actual break," Castro said, adding that the eight-hour workday is not followed even in work-from-home setups. "There is no actual academic ease for teachers due to the numerous paperwork and additional tasks that the modular approach requires from them."

Philstar.com has reached out to DepEd Undersecretary for Finance Anne Sevilla but she has yet to respond.

Castro said difficulties under distance learning which pushed through amid the pandemic has taken a toll on teachers' mental and physical health. She urged the agency to "heed the demands of its stakeholders, the education frontliners."

"The Duterte administration, through the Department of Education must ensure the welfare of our educators, especially now that the health and economic crisis continue to worsen due to the failed government response to the pandemic," she said. "Giving priority to teachers' welfare also shows how the government prioritizes education continuity and the youth's right to quality education."

ALLIANCE OF CONCERNED TEACHERS DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION DISTANCE LEARNING FILIPINO TEACHERS FRANCE CASTRO NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lawyer who filed ICC case vs Duterte dies
Lawyer who filed ICC case vs Duterte dies
By Evelyn Macairan | 16 hours ago
Lawyer Jude Josue Sabio, who filed a complaint against President Duterte before the International Criminal Court in 2017 only...
Headlines
fbfb
PGH doctor: Roque's swift hospitalization &lsquo;disappointing&rsquo; amid bed shortage
PGH doctor: Roque's swift hospitalization ‘disappointing’ amid bed shortage
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 4 hours ago
"The sad part really is, well looking back now, it doesn't look like he was in really dire need of hospitalization at the...
Headlines
fbfb
ABS-CBN News chief defends airing of Chinese newscast on ANC
ABS-CBN News chief defends airing of Chinese newscast on ANC
By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
ABS-CBN Integrated News and Current Affairs chief Ging Reyes defended the airing of a Chinese language newscast on ABS-CBN...
Headlines
fbfb
AFP recognizes ABS-CBN reporter for West Philippine Sea coverage
AFP recognizes ABS-CBN reporter for West Philippine Sea coverage
8 hours ago
ABS-CBN reporter Chiara Zambrano on Wednesday posted a photo of her and AFP chief Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, along with a plaque...
Headlines
fbfb
UNCLOS will collapse if Beijing succeeds in taking South China Sea &mdash; Carpio
UNCLOS will collapse if Beijing succeeds in taking South China Sea — Carpio
1 day ago
Speaking at a virtual forum organized by Stratbase ADRi Wednesday, Carpio noted how Beijing has sought to use the "right is...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DepEd seeks increased pay from Comelec for teacher-volunteers in elections
DepEd seeks increased pay from Comelec for teacher-volunteers in elections
By Christian Deiparine | 29 minutes ago
The Department of Education on Thursday said it has sought additional pay for teachers who serve as poll watchers with the...
Headlines
fbfb
US donates P170M to support COVID-19 vaccination in the Philippines
US donates P170M to support COVID-19 vaccination in the Philippines
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 hour ago
"Through this new funding, USAID will support the Philippines in strengthening the vaccine supply chain, monitoring vaccine...
Headlines
fbfb
Extra pay sought for teachers for days added to academic calendar
Extra pay sought for teachers for days added to academic calendar
1 hour ago
Teachers should be compensated for the extra 77 days they will have to render with the present school year extended to July,...
Headlines
fbfb
DILG says ayuda distribution to continue amid shift to MECQ
DILG says ayuda distribution to continue amid shift to MECQ
5 hours ago
"Though more people are now back to work, the Ayuda is a commitment of government and will continue to be distributed despite...
Headlines
fbfb
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in BuCor down to 14, but over 100 inmates, personnel test positive on antigen kits
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in BuCor down to 14, but over 100 inmates, personnel test positive on antigen kits
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Bureau of Corrections are down to 14, but the agency is seeking donation of more antigen test...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with