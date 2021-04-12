#VACCINEWATCHPH
Philippines to Myanmar: Adhere to ASEAN Human Rights Declaration
During the 33rd meeting of the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights held recently through a video conference, ICHR Philippine Representative Jaime Victor Ledda joined representatives of other ASEAN member-nations in discussing current developments on human rights in the region and expressed deep concern over the developments in Myanmar.
Philippines to Myanmar: Adhere to ASEAN Human Rights Declaration

Pia Lee-Brago (The Philippine Star) - April 12, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has called on Myanmar to adhere to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Human Rights Declaration amid the rapidly deteriorating situation in the Southeast Asian nation.

During the 33rd meeting of the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights held recently through a video conference, ICHR Philippine Representative Jaime Victor Ledda joined representatives of other ASEAN member-nations in discussing current developments on human rights in the region and expressed deep concern over the developments in Myanmar.

“The Philippines called on Myanmar to adhere to principles enshrined in the ASEAN Charter and the ASEAN Human Rights Declaration, including the adherence to the principles of democracy, the rule of law and good governance, respect for and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms,” the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said in a statement.

The ASEAN Human Rights Declaration was adopted on Nov. 18, 2012 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. It is Southeast Asia’s first regional instrument on human rights norms and principles.

The ASEAN Declaration is considered the framework for human rights cooperation in the region and member-states agree to follow its provisions.

The AICHR is the overarching human rights body in the ASEAN mandated to oversee the implementation of the ASEAN Human Rights Declaration, assist states to achieve this goal and promote and protect human rights in the region.

The 33rd meeting of the AICHR also discussed ongoing priority programs and activities of the AICHR in business and human rights, rights of the child, right to health and right to development, among others.

Separate meetings with the ASEAN secretary-general and the Committee of the Permanent Representatives to the ASEAN (CPR) were held, and discussed areas of continued practical cooperation with the AICHR.

Philippine Permanent Representative to the ASEAN in Jakarta Noel Servigon attended the AICHR-CPR interface and urged the meeting to consider activities on the right of the child to education to enhance awareness of the plight of children during these difficult times.

The AICHR also met with the Asian Forum for Human Rights and Development to discuss potential areas of engagement.

The situation across Myanmar has deteriorated rapidly since the military declared a coup on Feb. 1.

Hundreds of civilians, including children, have been killed in the crackdown across the country, including a seven-year-old girl who was shot while in her home. Countless more have been seriously injured since the beginning of the military coup.

