Philippines sees 6,414 new COVID-19 cases

MANILA, Philippines — (Updated 4:13 p.m.) The Philippines on Wednesday logged 6,414 new coronavirus cases, pushing its overall count to 819,164.

Health authorities said the relatively lower number of additional infections is due to the low number of samples received by laboratories on April 4.

Active cases also saw a 6,139 increase from yesterday's 152,562. The Department of Health, however, has yet to say if the significant increase in deaths are still due to backlogs.

Active cases: 158,701 or 19.4% of the total



Recoveries: 163, bringing the number to 646,404



Deaths: 242, or now 14,059 in total

What's new today?