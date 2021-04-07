#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Gen. Trias police chief loses post over death of 'quarantine violator'
Litrato ng mga labi ni Darren Manaog, bagay na ibinahagi ng isang Adrian Luceña sa Facebook, ika-4 ng Abril, 2021
Mula sa Facebook ni Adrian Luceña

Gen. Trias police chief loses post over death of 'quarantine violator'

Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - April 7, 2021 - 1:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — The national police disclosed Wednesday that it relieved and reassigned Police Lt. Col. Marlo Solero, the chief of police of General Trias City in Cavite, and two other cops after determining that they did indeed force quarantine violators to do exercises as a punishment, which led to the death of one 28-year-old. 

First reported by Rappler, Darren Manaog was on his way to get water after curfew hours when he was apprehended and made to do 300 rounds of a pumping exercise, according to an account by his cousin posted to Facebook. He passed away from a stroke days later. 

The relief of the three cops was confirmed in a text message to reporters by Police Brig. Gen. Ildebrandi Usana, spokesperson for the Philippine National Police. It should be noted, however, that relief from a position is not the same as dismissal from service. 

"He'll be in the provincial office based in Imus for now," Usana told Philstar.com in Filipino in a phone call. "The two cops are now placed under the direct supervision and control of the provincial director."

According to Usana, the decision came after Police Col. Marlon Santos, Cavite provincial director, "went straight to General Trias to validate for himself from vital witnesses what actually happened."

PILIPINO STAR NGAYON: Pulis Gentri itinangging may namatay sa parusang 'pumping'

This came after police initially denied they forced curfew violators to do exercises. 

"We only have to make it clear on the Cavite case that physical exercises are not bad. They are necessary for everyone to live a healthy life. But there is also such a thing as excessive physical exercise that could be harmful to a person with medical history," Usana said. 

Other cases of abuse at the hands of power-tripping enforcers have been well-documented amid the enhanced community quarantine.

More than 9,000 police personnel have been deployed to man the 1,106 quarantine control points within the so-called NCR Plus bubble to strictly implement protocols amid the ECQ and uniform curfew.

On the first day of the second ECQ alone, the PNP disclosed that nearly 2,600 were arrested for various quarantine violations across Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal.

READ: Back to 'disiplina'? On second day of ECQ, stories of power-tripping enforcers

This comes on top of the over 17,000 who have already been apprehended for supposed quarantine violations since the PNP started deploying cops to enforce uniform curfew hours in the capital region.

"Cruel and degrading punishments are clearly against our laws. This should be understood by law enforcement agents: the punishment of pushups and any other pain is prohibited. 'Pagsibag' is not enough," Rep. Carlos Zarate (Bayan Muna) said in a tweet in response to the development. 

"This is to also assure that the PNP does not tolerate any act that is inimical to the best interest of our people," Usana said.

with a report from James Relativo and News5

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE PNP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Quick questions&mdash;and answers&mdash;on anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin
Quick questions—and answers—on anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
The Department of Health and the country’s Food and Drug Administration are advising against the use of anti-parasitic...
Headlines
fbfb
DOTr calls for end to &lsquo;COVID-19 smuggling&rsquo;
DOTr calls for end to ‘COVID-19 smuggling’
By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
The Department of Transportation has called on law enforcement agencies, the transport sector and local governments to end...
Headlines
fbfb
Erap now on ventilator as pneumonia worsens
Erap now on ventilator as pneumonia worsens
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 16 hours ago
Former president Joseph Estrada was placed on mechanical ventilation as his pneumonia worsened, his son, former senator Jinggoy...
Headlines
fbfb
DILG disowns Densing's remarks for the second time
DILG disowns Densing's remarks for the second time
1 day ago
"The Department wishes to clarify that the views expressed by Usec. Epimaco Densing III on ANC yesterday about the government’s...
Headlines
fbfb
San Roque residents cook up community kitchens during wait for 'ayuda'
San Roque residents cook up community kitchens during wait for 'ayuda'
By Geela Garcia | 18 hours ago
Residents started to volunteer in the kitchen on April 1, exactly a year since the first Kusinang Bayan began. 
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Opposition senators condemn red-tagging of Senate employees union
Opposition senators condemn red-tagging of Senate employees union
By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
Opposition senators came to the defense of the union of Senate employees after it was accused by the head of the National...
Headlines
fbfb
LTFRB chairman Delgra urged: Act now on transport situation
LTFRB chairman Delgra urged: Act now on transport situation
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"After more than a year, many traditional jeepneys, which should be preferred for their open-air ventilation, are still not...
Headlines
fbfb
Amnesty: Measures vs COVID-19 led to numerous rights abuses in Philippines
Amnesty: Measures vs COVID-19 led to numerous rights abuses in Philippines
4 hours ago
The Amnesty report cited the statement of President Rodrigo Duterte to shoot quarantine violators dead and the controversial...
Headlines
fbfb
Amnesty: Media freedom 'unduly curtailed' in Philippines
Amnesty: Media freedom 'unduly curtailed' in Philippines
By Xave Gregorio | 5 hours ago
Media freedom in the Philippines was “unduly curtailed” last year, human rights advocacy group Amnesty International...
Headlines
fbfb
IBP asks gov't to include lawyers in frontline personnel category on priority vaccination list
IBP asks gov't to include lawyers in frontline personnel category on priority vaccination list
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
The Integrated Bar of the Philippines is asking the national task force on COVID-19 to include lawyers in the priority vaccination...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with