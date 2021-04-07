#VACCINEWATCHPH
Amnesty: Media freedom 'unduly curtailed' in Philippines
Supporters of ABS-CBN gather in front of its compound in June 2020 as the House of Representatives scrapped the network's bid to be granted fresh legislative franchise.
The STAR

Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - April 7, 2021 - 10:31am

MANILA, Philippines — Media freedom in the Philippines was “unduly curtailed” last year, human rights advocacy group Amnesty International said in its latest report on the state of the world’s human rights.

In coming to that conclusion, Amnesty cited the cyber libel conviction of Rappler CEO Maria Ressa and former Rappler writer/researcher Reynaldo Santos Jr., and the House of Representatives’ denial of ABS-CBN’s bid to get a fresh franchise.

“Both Rappler and ABS-CBN produced reports highlighting killings and other violations under the ‘war on drugs,’” Amnesty said in its 408-page report.

It also pointed to Ressa’s second cyber libel charge and the killing of radio broadcaster Cornelio Pepino in Dumaguete City.

The findings of Amnesty differ from the conclusions reached by the United States State Department in its annual report on the state of human rights in the Philippines.

The US State Department found that the Philippine press was able to remain free, although it acknowledged that it faced threats from the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte and the chief executive himself.

Duterte’s verbal attacks were the prelude to Rappler’s battery of legal cases and ABS-CBN’s shutdown courtesy of the House which is fiercely loyal and supportive to the president.

The Philippines again slipped in the World Press Freedom Index of Reporters Without Borders in April 2020, falling two places to the 136th spot out of 180 from the 134th spot.

The Paris-based media watchdog noted the “grotesque judicial harassment campaign” against Rappler and Ressa and the threats against ABS-CBN.

