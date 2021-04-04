#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
IATF eyes letting 'NCR Plus' mayors get coronavirus vaccines
Frontliners get inoculated with Aztrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine during the continuation of vaccination for health workers and frontliners at Marikina Sports Complex on March 24, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

IATF eyes letting 'NCR Plus' mayors get coronavirus vaccines

Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - April 4, 2021 - 11:56am

MANILA, Philippines — The national government's coronavirus task force is looking at allowing mayors within the so-called "NCR Plus bubble" to take coronavirus vaccines ahead of their scheduled priority, the Metro Manila Development Authority said Sunday. 

This was confirmed to Philstar.com in a phone call by MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos, who was careful to point out that nothing is final until the president gives his approval. 

President Rodrigo Duterte is set to decide on the matter on Monday, he said.

According to Abalos, the proposal stemmed from a letter by the League of Cities of the Philippines and the Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines addressed to the IATF requesting permission to allow local chief executives to get their jabs.

"It's not necessarily for all mayors. It's only in areas that have extreme cases where the level of cases is dangerous," he said in mixed Filipino and English. "It might be just Metro Manila or NCR Plus, but it would be up to the president."

Asked what vaccine brand will be given to the mayors, he said: "It would depend on the mayors. It goes [that way] for everyone, there's no special treatment." 

According to the Manila City Public Information Office, Mayor Francisco Domagoso is set to receive a Sinovac vaccine at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Osmeña High School in Tondo.

Similarly, Muntinlupa City Mayor Jaime Fresnedi, a senior citizen, is set to take AstraZeneca jabs "as soon as they arrive," City Information Officer Tez Navaro told reporters. 

Abalos also pointed to mayors who tested positive for the pathogen, such as Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte. "It slows down their programs if they get sick," he claimed.

"I'm personally in support of this. I've seen how mayors work. They're on the forefront of everything...It might be better for mayors to just get vaccinated in areas where the cases are really rising," Abalos, himself a former mayor, added. 

To recall, the Department of the Interior and Local Government issued show-cause orders to a number of local chief executives demanding they explain why they took coronavirus vaccines prematurely and ahead of their priority designations in the national vaccination program. 

This also comes after the Palace announced that the enhanced community quarantine in the bubble would be extended for one more week. 

As of the Department of Health's latest tally Saturday afternoon, 784,043 coronavirus infections — 165,715 of them active — have now been recorded in the country after the department logged 12,576 more. 

The Philippines has been on community quarantine for 385 days, good for the world's longest lockdown. 

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
ECQ in &lsquo;NCR Plus&rsquo; extended for 1 week
play
ECQ in ‘NCR Plus’ extended for 1 week
18 hours ago
Metro Manila and its surrounding provinces will be under enhanced community quarantine for one more week as the government...
Headlines
fbfb
WHO: Ivermectin for clinical trials only
WHO: Ivermectin for clinical trials only
By Sheila Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
Since the current evidence on the use of Ivermectin to treat COVID-19 patients is “inconclusive,” the World Health...
Headlines
fbfb
Active COVID-19 cases in the Philippines at 165,715 as DOH logs 12,576 new infections
Active COVID-19 cases in the Philippines at 165,715 as DOH logs 12,576 new infections
21 hours ago
(Updated 4:25 p.m.) The Philippines on Saturday recorded 12,576 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections...
Headlines
fbfb
In forceful statement, Lorenzana repeats demand for Chinese vessels to leave West Philippine Sea
In forceful statement, Lorenzana repeats demand for Chinese vessels to leave West Philippine Sea
By Xave Gregorio | 22 hours ago
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana reiterated Saturday his demand for Chinese vessels to leave the West Philippine Sea, saying...
Headlines
fbfb
PhilHealth clarifies policy on isolation tents
PhilHealth clarifies policy on isolation tents
By Sheila Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
Pandemic victims placed in “community isolation unit tents” not accredited by the Philippine Health Insurance...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
'Deepest wreck dive' reaches US WWII ship off Samar
'Deepest wreck dive' reaches US WWII ship off Samar
1 hour ago
The 115-meter-long ship was sunk on October 25, 1944 during the Battle of Leyte Gulf as US forces fought to liberate the Philippines...
Headlines
fbfb
LGUs set to receive lockdown aid tomorrow
LGUs set to receive lockdown aid tomorrow
By Czeriza Valencia | 13 hours ago
The financial assistance for low-income households affected by the reimposition of enhanced community quarantine will be downloaded...
Headlines
fbfb
Gesmundo is Duterte&rsquo;s choice for new SC chief
Gesmundo is Duterte’s choice for new SC chief
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
Associate Justice Alexander Gesmundo is President Duterte’s choice for the next chief justice, presidential spokesman...
Headlines
fbfb
17 retained hospitals in Metro Manila operational
17 retained hospitals in Metro Manila operational
By Sheila Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
All 17 government-retained hospitals in Metro Manila are operational, the Department of Health assured the public yesterday,...
Headlines
fbfb
Gas prices to increase this week
Gas prices to increase this week
13 hours ago
Oil firms are raising pump prices this week after global oil producers agreed to reduce their supply next month.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with