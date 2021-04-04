IATF eyes letting 'NCR Plus' mayors get coronavirus vaccines

MANILA, Philippines — The national government's coronavirus task force is looking at allowing mayors within the so-called "NCR Plus bubble" to take coronavirus vaccines ahead of their scheduled priority, the Metro Manila Development Authority said Sunday.

This was confirmed to Philstar.com in a phone call by MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos, who was careful to point out that nothing is final until the president gives his approval.

President Rodrigo Duterte is set to decide on the matter on Monday, he said.

According to Abalos, the proposal stemmed from a letter by the League of Cities of the Philippines and the Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines addressed to the IATF requesting permission to allow local chief executives to get their jabs.

"It's not necessarily for all mayors. It's only in areas that have extreme cases where the level of cases is dangerous," he said in mixed Filipino and English. "It might be just Metro Manila or NCR Plus, but it would be up to the president."

Asked what vaccine brand will be given to the mayors, he said: "It would depend on the mayors. It goes [that way] for everyone, there's no special treatment."

According to the Manila City Public Information Office, Mayor Francisco Domagoso is set to receive a Sinovac vaccine at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Osmeña High School in Tondo.

Similarly, Muntinlupa City Mayor Jaime Fresnedi, a senior citizen, is set to take AstraZeneca jabs "as soon as they arrive," City Information Officer Tez Navaro told reporters.

Abalos also pointed to mayors who tested positive for the pathogen, such as Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte. "It slows down their programs if they get sick," he claimed.

"I'm personally in support of this. I've seen how mayors work. They're on the forefront of everything...It might be better for mayors to just get vaccinated in areas where the cases are really rising," Abalos, himself a former mayor, added.

To recall, the Department of the Interior and Local Government issued show-cause orders to a number of local chief executives demanding they explain why they took coronavirus vaccines prematurely and ahead of their priority designations in the national vaccination program.

This also comes after the Palace announced that the enhanced community quarantine in the bubble would be extended for one more week.

As of the Department of Health's latest tally Saturday afternoon, 784,043 coronavirus infections — 165,715 of them active — have now been recorded in the country after the department logged 12,576 more.

The Philippines has been on community quarantine for 385 days, good for the world's longest lockdown.