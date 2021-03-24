Filipinos told: Skipping vaccine line may jeopardize doses from COVAX
MANILA, Philippines — Administering COVID-19 jabs obtained through the COVAX Facility to non-health workers jumping the line could risk the country’s allocation in the vaccine-sharing initiative, the Department of Health warned.
The DOH issued the warning Tuesday after non-medical frontliners, including mayors, skipped the line for COVID-19 vaccination. It stressed the limited shots must be first given to healthcare workers who are at the forefront of treating and caring for patients with COVID-19.
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire reiterated the World Health Organization’s statement that all doses supplied by the COVAX Facility must be given to priority groups and its warning that the Philippines may risk losing millions of much needed shots if it fails to follow prioritization commitments.
“Giving the vaccines to non-healthcare workers when not all healthcare workers have been vaccinated will jeopardize succeeding doses from COVAX,” Vergeire said.
The government is expecting to get millions of free vaccines from the WHO-led initiative, enough to immunize at least 15% of its population against the disease by the end of 2021.
The Philippines has so far received 525,600 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by British-Swedish firm AstraZeneca. Additional 979,200 doses of AstraZeneca jabs are also seen to be delivered by end-March.
COVAX is a global initiative working with governments and manufacturers to ensure COVID-19 shots are available to both higher-income and lower-income countries.
‘Wait for our turn’
In a briefing Wednesday, Vergeire appealed to the public and fellow government officials to respect the existing prioritization framework.
“Let’s wait for our turn. That will come. We are entitled to be vaccinated. We just need to have prioritization because our vaccine supply is not enough at the moment,” she said in Filipino.
Tacloban City Mayor Alfred Romualdez and Minglanilla City Mayor Elanito Peña, who are not on the priority list for vaccination, were inoculated with CoronaVac and AstraZeneca shots, respectively.
Malacañang asked the Department of the Interior and Local Government to probe into the inoculation of Romualdez. The DOH, for its part, said it has referred the matter to the DILG as well as to the Department of Justice.
The government earlier drew criticism for the unauthorized inoculation of President Rodrigo Duterte’s close in security team with smuggled Sinopharm vaccines last year. Columnist Mon Tulfo also revealed that he and other government officials got vaccinated ahead of everyone else.
Nobody has been held to account over those incidents.
Public urged to remain on guard
The health department also asked the public to report incidents of people jumping the vaccination line so authorities can initiate investigations. They can call the agency through 8651-7800 local 2527 or inform DOH regional offices.
“We all guard our vaccine so we can appropriately give it to the people who are at most need,” Vergeire said.
The Philippines kicked off its vaccination drive on March 1. So far, some 336,656 Filipinos have been vaccinated against COVID-19 as of March 20.
The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.
Watch this space for bite-sized developments on the vaccines in the Philippines. (Main image by Markus Spiske via Unsplash)
The second batch of Chinese-donated COVID-19 vaccines arrives in the Philippines.
The Philippines receives another 400,000 additional doses of Sinovac, in addition to the initial 600,000 doses that arrived last February 28.
“We are grateful for the arrival of additional donated vaccines. The arrival of these vaccines could not have occurred at a more opportune time considering the continued rise in cases, which in turn increases the need to inoculate more high-risk individuals assoon as possible,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque III says.
At least 400,000 doses of Sinovac vaccines donated by the Chinese government are expected to arrive in the Philippines later this week.
"This will be China's second donation to the Philippines after airlifting the 600,000 Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines three weeks ago, which will bring the total amount of donation to one million doses," Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian says.
Race against time! The second batch of China-donated Vaccines is arriving soon. My team has been working round the...Posted by Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian on Sunday, 21 March 2021
There is no truth to rumors that members of the House will be getting AstraZeneca vaccines ahead of those on the priority list, the head of the House vaccination program committee says Sunday.
"That's fake news. It’s absolutely not true that there will be COVID-19 vaccination in the House in the next few days or coming week," he says in response to claims on Facebook that members of the House and their relatives will be getting doses from the vaccines from the COVAX facility.
"The House is following the vaccine rollout as programmed by the IATF. It is clear to us that we can only be vaccinated once the priority groups are inoculated. We expect the vaccines to arrive in Congress during the second half of the year at the earliest."
Ecuador investigators raid the health ministry on Wednesday as part of a probe into influence peddling against former health minister Juan Carlos Zevallos.
Zevallos resigned last month over a vaccine scandal that saw well-connected individuals, including his mother, jump the queue for their coronavirus jabs.
"In the operation, information is being collected on the vaccination plan and the list of beneficiaries" of immunization against Covid-19, the public prosecutor's office says on Twitter. — AFP
Almost 6,000 health workers in the highland Cordillera have already been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines.
The Department of Health-Cordillera Regional Vaccination Operation Center reported that as of March 13, 2021, a total of 5,795 healthcare workers and personnel of the different hospitals and health facilities have received the CoronaVac vaccine developed by Sinovac.
Another 618 healthcare workers got vaccinated with the AstraZenca vaccine.
The highland region received 7,800 Sinovac doses which were deployed to the different provinces and cities in Cordillera, while deployment of AstraZeneca vaccines is still ongoing.
Baguio City and Benguet have already received an initial allocation of AstraZeneca. — The STAR/Artemio Dumlao
