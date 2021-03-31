#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
ECQ more suffering than solution for health workers, public â nurses' group
Patients' relatives queue at Amang Rodriguez Hospital Memorial Medical Center in Marikina City on Monday, March 15, 2021, exactly one year since the Philippine government imposed a pandemic lockdowns.
The STAR/Boy Santos

ECQ more suffering than solution for health workers, public — nurses' group

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - March 31, 2021 - 8:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — The implementation of the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila and surrounding provinces will bring “further suffering” to health workers and the public, a group of nurses said Wednesday.

The government placed the capital region, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite and Laguna under the so-called “NCR Plus” bubble, hoping to curb the surge in cases that has strained hospitals. Authorities warned the lockdown could be prolonged for another week.

But in a statement, the Filipino Nurses United the implementation of ECQ is “not a solution” to contain the pandemic.

“A repeat of hard lockdown or ECQ without clear and coordinated plans for the health workers and assurance of economic assistance and aid for the marginalized sectors who would again be displaced is headed for another failure,” FNU said.

“Repeating a failed measure will surely lead to the same fate with unresolved problems becoming even worse,” it added.

‘No end in sight’

The country reported 6,128 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday after reporting over 9,000 cases for five straight days. This pushed the caseload to 747,288, of which 17.4% are active cases.

Several hospitals in the capital region have reported critical capacity for COVID-19 cases, with patients dying outside emergency rooms.

“Our hospitals are again full to the brim, understaffing worsens and we are forced to carry heavier and patient load with many in our ranks falling sick,” FNU said.

According to the group, one nurse handles an average of 12 severe cases. In intensive care unit, a nurse takes care of two to three patients.

“With health care services on the verge of collapse and the general welfare of health workers critically compromised, there is no end in sight to our calvary,” FNU said.

Nurses’ demands

The group stressed the militaristic lockdown and approaches will not solve the health crisis as long as there is no free mass testing, systematic contact tracing, improved quarantine services and economic support for the people.

“We are angered by the year-long incompetence and deficiencies in this COVID-18 response because it translated to thousands of lives made to suffer by the highly infectious, fatal disease that has also led to needless human deaths, including of health workers,” the FNU said.

The FNU is calling for the government to heed the following demands:

  • Mass hiring of nurses and doctors for public hospitals and 42,000 barangas
  • Increase wages of all nurses
  • Subsidize private hospitals for protective gear, salaries, benefits, and COVID-19 supplies and services
  • Release the delayed salaries of nurses working in local government units
  • Fill and create more plantilla positions in public health facilities
  • Rehire and regularize contractual nurses
  • Provide hazard pay, transportation, accommodation and paid post-vaccination and quarantine leaves for regular or permanent employees and contractual
  • Reorganize IATF and restrategize COVID-19 response toward more scientific and comprehensive sustainable programs

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte, close to tears, warns of bleak months ahead
Duterte, close to tears, warns of bleak months ahead
By Alexis Romero | 22 hours ago
Weeks after saying that Filipinos will prevail over the pandemic, President Duterte warned of “bleak months” ahead...
Headlines
fbfb
OCTA Research backs another week of ECQ within 'NCR Plus bubble'
OCTA Research backs another week of ECQ within 'NCR Plus bubble'
10 hours ago
Medical collectives have also already called for a "time-out" return to ECQ once before. This call was granted, but other...
Headlines
fbfb
Chinese ships remain in Julian Felipe Reef, disperse to other West Philippine Sea areas
Chinese ships remain in Julian Felipe Reef, disperse to other West Philippine Sea areas
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 6 hours ago
The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea reported that 115 Chinese militia ships have been located in Chigua (Kennan)...
Headlines
fbfb
Filipina domestic worker in Hong Kong who was fired after cancer diagnosis dies
Filipina domestic worker in Hong Kong who was fired after cancer diagnosis dies
8 hours ago
A Filipina who was sacked as a domestic worker in Hong Kong after being diagnosed with cancer -- a case that exposed the vulnerability...
Headlines
fbfb
'Almost back to zero': Duterte reverts 6 provinces to GCQ, MECQ
'Almost back to zero': Duterte reverts 6 provinces to GCQ, MECQ
1 day ago
Several parts of the country will return to stricter quarantine status by April, President Rodrigo Duterte announced on ...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
In ECQ 'bubble', checkpoints for commuter safety harm hard-up drivers
In ECQ 'bubble', checkpoints for commuter safety harm hard-up drivers
By Franco Luna | 14 minutes ago
"He was arrogant. What they're doing is so strict, so aggressive," he said. "I can't really do anything about it since they're...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine tourism sites, DOT secure nominations at Asia Edition of 2021 World Travel Awards
Philippine tourism sites, DOT secure nominations at Asia Edition of 2021 World Travel Awards
By Rosette Adel | 51 minutes ago
The Philippines and the Department of Tourism were once again included in the list of nominees for the 2021 World Travel Awards...
Headlines
fbfb
Mass vaccinations are seen to start by May. Here's how to get the jab done
Mass vaccinations are seen to start by May. Here's how to get the jab done
By Christian Deiparine | 1 hour ago
Vaccinations for the general public could begin by May, if government's timeline of the jabs' delivery are met. But what exactly...
Headlines
fbfb
US report: Overcrowding and harsh conditions led to COVID-19 spread among inmates
US report: Overcrowding and harsh conditions led to COVID-19 spread among inmates
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
Despite early lockdowns in prison, overcrowding and poor conditions in these facilities still led to the spread of COVID-19...
Headlines
fbfb
A network of social media accounts wants to bring political organizing to the young
A network of social media accounts wants to bring political organizing to the young
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 3 hours ago
A network of groups on social media, boasting thousands of followers each, wants to make it easier for younger Filipinos to...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with