24 colleges, universities get nod to hold limited face-to-face classes

MANILA, Philippines — Twenty-four higher education institutions have received approval to conduct limited face-to-face classes effective second semester of the academic year, the Commission on Higher Education said Friday.

“These HEIs have fully complied with the CHED-Department of Health guidelines and have been inspected by CHED and their local government units so they can now bring their third and fourth year students for hands-on training and laboratory classes in a limited face-to-face system,” CHED Chairman Prospero De Vera III said.

The following HEIs are allowed to hold limited face-to-face classes:

Mariano Marcos State University - Batac (Region I)

St. Louis University (CAR)

Our Lady of Fatima University - City of San Fernando (Region III)

Ateneo School of Medicine and Public Health (NCR)

University of Santo Tomas (NCR)

University of East Ramon Magsaysay (NCR)

Our Lady of Fatima University - Quezon City (NCR)

Our Lady of Fatima University - Valenzuela City (NCR)

Manila Central University (NCR)

Adventist University of the Philippines (Region IV)

De La Salle Health and Medical Science Institute (Region IV)

University of Perpetual Help - Don Jose (Region IV)

Our Lady of Fatima University - Sta. Rosa (Region IV)

Naga College Foundation (Region V)

West Visayas State University (Region VI)

Central Philippine University (Region VI)

Cebu Institute of Medicine (Region VII)

University of Cebu School of Medicine (Region VII)

Iloilo Doctors’ College of Medicine (Region VI)

University of Iloilo (Region VI)

Blancia Foundation College, Inc. (Region IX)

Xavier University (Region X)

Liceo de Cagayan University (Region X)

University of the Philippines-Manila

CHED said these universities passed “stringent retrofitting and health standards.”

Allied health-related degree programs such as medicine, nursing, medical technology or medical laboratory science, physical therapy, midwifery and public health were prioritized to conduct limited in-person classes.

This is to enable students to achieve key learning outcomes on specialized laboratory courses and hospital-based clinical clerkship/internship/practicum and to provide additional manpower to the country’s health system.

The development comes as the country battles a surge in COVID-19 cases. To date, the Philippines has a COVID-19 caseload of 693,048, of which 14.4% are active cases.

Schools in the Philippines opened in the middle of the pandemic using distance learning as in-person classes were banned due to the threat of COVID-19. — Gaea Katreena Cabico