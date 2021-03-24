#VACCINEWATCHPH
China's vaccine donations 'soften blow' while maritime militia swarms Julian Felipe Reef â€” Carpio
(Left) On March 7, the Philippine Coast Guard spotted Chinese militia ships on Julian Felipe Reef in the West Philippine Sea. (Right) On March 24, the Philippines received another batch of COVID-19 vaccines donated by the Chinese government.
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - March 24, 2021 - 10:47am

MANILA, Philippines — China appears to be appeasing the Philippines by donating COVID-19 vaccines while its maritime militia swarms Julian Felipe or Whitsun Reef in the West Philippine Sea, retired Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio said.

The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea and the Philippine Coast Guard confirmed that about 220 Chinese fishing vessels, believed to be part of Beijing's maritime militia, were seen moored in line formation on the coral reef on March 7. 

A week before this, the Philippines received 600,000 doses of Sinovac vaccines donated by the Chinese government. A second batch of 400,000 doses arrived Wednesday morning, a few days after the Philippines fired a diplomatic protest over the presence of Chinese ships in the West Philippine Sea.

"It's possible that China is encroaching on our maritime zone but softening it by sending us vaccines, by donating to us vaccines. It's part of their PR effort to soften the blow but we should not fall for that," Carpio told ANC's "Headstart" on Wednesday.

Noting that the country's maritime zones are important and vital for survival, Carpio added that the Philippines do not have to rely on China for vaccines.

Prelude to occupying Julian Felipe Reef

Carpio, a member of the Philippine delegation in its arbitration against China's expansive maritime claims before the UNCLOS tribunal, warned that the presence of Chinese boats in Julian Felipe might be a prelude to occupying the area.

The retired magistrate compared the latest development to how the Chinese occupied Mischief Reef, which is also within Philippine exclusive economic zone, back in 1995.

"They started saying they just built fisherman shelter on Mischief Reef. Now Mischief Reef is an air and naval base. They call it their Pearl Harbor in the South China Sea," he said.

While the Chinese Embassy claimed that the boats were just "fishing vessels taking shelter," Carpio pointed out that there was no storm anywhere near Julian Felipe Reef at the time.

Earlier this week, the Armed Forces of the Philippines confirmed that at least 183 Chinese militia vessels are still present in the reef about 175 nautical miles west of Bataraza, Palawan.

On Tuesday night, the Department of Foreign Affairs called on China to withdraw its fishing vessels and maritime assets in the Kalayaan Group of Islands in the West Philippine Sea.

"We reiterate that the continued deployment, lingering presence and activities of Chinese vessels in Philippine maritime zones blatantly infringe upon Philippine sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction," the DFA said.

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: March 24, 2021 - 10:38am

The United States Navy's Nimitz-class nuclear powered supercarrier USS John C. Stennis continues underway in the South China Sea.

The US Pacific Command just reported that it has received "cargo" from support ship USNS Rainier in the disputed waters.

March 24, 2021 - 10:38am

Chinese maritime ships swarming Julian Felipe Reef in the West Philippine Sea might be a prelude to occupying the whole area, retired Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio says.

The retired magistrate recalls that the same incident happened to Mischief Reef, which is now a Chinese air and naval base.

"They started saying they just built fisherman shelter on Mischief Reef. Now Mischief Reef is an air and naval base. They call it their Pearl Harbor in the South China Sea," Carpio says in an interview with ANC's "Headstart" with Karen Davila.

March 23, 2021 - 7:02pm

The Philippines has demanded that China promptly "withdraw its fishing vessels and maritime assets in the vicinity and adjacent waters of relevant features in the Kalayaan Group of Islands in the West Philippine Sea."

It also demands that China direct its fishing vessels to "desist from environmentally destructive activities."

The demand comes after the Philippines issued a diplomatic protest over the presence of hundreds of Chinese ships near Julian Felipe Reef, which is within the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone.

China maintains the ships are in the area, which it calls "Niu'e Jiao", to "take shelter near Niu'e Jiao due to rough sea conditions." 

March 23, 2021 - 1:17pm

The United States Embassy in Manila expresses concern over the presence of 220 Chinese maritime militia vessels on Julian Felipe Reef in the West Philippine Sea.

Contrary to the Chinese Embassy's claim that these were just "fishing vessels taking shelter," the US Embassy notes that Chinese boats have been mooring in the area for months with increasing numbers.

"[China] uses maritime militia to intimidate, provoke, and threaten other nations, which undermines peace and security in the region," the US Embassy says in a statement.

March 22, 2021 - 7:11am

The Philippines on Sunday accused China of "incursion" after hundreds of militia boats were spotted near a disputed reef in the South China Sea.

"We call on the Chinese to stop this incursion and immediately recall these boats violating our maritime rights and encroaching into our sovereign territory," Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement. —  AFP

August 27, 2020 - 9:37am

China said a US spy plane entered a no-fly zone used by the Chinese military for live-fire drills, branding it an act of provocation, state media said Tuesday.

The U-2 reconnaissance jet's flight over an area in northern China violated safety rules between the two nations, Xinhua reported, citing Chinese defence ministry spokesman Wu Qian.

"The US action could easily have resulted in misjudgments and even accidents," said the report, adding "that the move was an obvious provocation." — AFP

