China's vaccine donations 'soften blow' while maritime militia swarms Julian Felipe Reef â€” Carpio

MANILA, Philippines — China appears to be appeasing the Philippines by donating COVID-19 vaccines while its maritime militia swarms Julian Felipe or Whitsun Reef in the West Philippine Sea, retired Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio said.

The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea and the Philippine Coast Guard confirmed that about 220 Chinese fishing vessels, believed to be part of Beijing's maritime militia, were seen moored in line formation on the coral reef on March 7.

A week before this, the Philippines received 600,000 doses of Sinovac vaccines donated by the Chinese government. A second batch of 400,000 doses arrived Wednesday morning, a few days after the Philippines fired a diplomatic protest over the presence of Chinese ships in the West Philippine Sea.

"It's possible that China is encroaching on our maritime zone but softening it by sending us vaccines, by donating to us vaccines. It's part of their PR effort to soften the blow but we should not fall for that," Carpio told ANC's "Headstart" on Wednesday.

Noting that the country's maritime zones are important and vital for survival, Carpio added that the Philippines do not have to rely on China for vaccines.

Prelude to occupying Julian Felipe Reef

Carpio, a member of the Philippine delegation in its arbitration against China's expansive maritime claims before the UNCLOS tribunal, warned that the presence of Chinese boats in Julian Felipe might be a prelude to occupying the area.

The retired magistrate compared the latest development to how the Chinese occupied Mischief Reef, which is also within Philippine exclusive economic zone, back in 1995.

"They started saying they just built fisherman shelter on Mischief Reef. Now Mischief Reef is an air and naval base. They call it their Pearl Harbor in the South China Sea," he said.

While the Chinese Embassy claimed that the boats were just "fishing vessels taking shelter," Carpio pointed out that there was no storm anywhere near Julian Felipe Reef at the time.

Earlier this week, the Armed Forces of the Philippines confirmed that at least 183 Chinese militia vessels are still present in the reef about 175 nautical miles west of Bataraza, Palawan.

On Tuesday night, the Department of Foreign Affairs called on China to withdraw its fishing vessels and maritime assets in the Kalayaan Group of Islands in the West Philippine Sea.

"We reiterate that the continued deployment, lingering presence and activities of Chinese vessels in Philippine maritime zones blatantly infringe upon Philippine sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction," the DFA said.