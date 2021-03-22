#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Hospital group seeks reinforcement as Philippines battles COVID-19 surge
The lobby of Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center in Marikina City is filled with people as patients seek medical checkup on March 19, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

Hospital group seeks reinforcement as Philippines battles COVID-19 surge

(Philstar.com) - March 22, 2021 - 10:48am

MANILA, Philippines — An organization of hospitals in the Philippines sought for staff reinforcements to care for patients as the country battles a renewed surge in COVID-19 infections.

In an interview with Teleradyo Monday, Jaime Almora, Philippine Hospital Association president, said capacity of several big hospitals has reached “critical level.”

Aside from this, the exhausted and depleted staff are worrying managers amid the surge.

“The nurses are tired. Their numbers are not enough. That’s why we need reinforcement,” Almora said in Filipino.

“We are requesting for reinforcement from health-related agencies,” he said, adding the reinforcement can also come from the military and police where many nurses are now employed.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel, Health Undersecretary Leopoldo Vega said the department is “open in terms of augmentation for emergency hiring” for hospitals.

“We can actually hire or augment the healthcare workers across the different institutions. These are not volunteers, rather they will be paid in emergency basis for augmentation,” Vega added.

The treatment czar also said the government is eyeing to increase the bed allocation for COVID-19 patients for up to 50%. Elective procedures must be also put on “back burner” to prioritize moderate and severe COVID-19 cases, he added.

PHA’s Almora also urged patients who are from the provinces to seek hospital care there instead of going to medical facilities in the capital region.

If the transmission of COVID-19 is not contained, the intensive care units of hospitals in Metro Manila may reach 100% capacity during the first week of April, the OCTA Research Group projected.

The number of new COVID-19 cases has surpassed 7,000 for three consecutive days—the highest since the start of the pandemic—bringing the country’s caseload to over 663,000.

To arrest the spread of the vius, the government banned mass gatherings and cross-border travel in Metro Manila and neighboring provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

 

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Palace: Non-essential travel suspended in and out of Metro Manila, nearby provinces
play
Palace: Non-essential travel suspended in and out of Metro Manila, nearby provinces
19 hours ago
New COVID-19 curbs will take effect from March 21 to April 4 in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal.
Headlines
fbfb
Senators hit proposed private sector vaccine procurement ban
Senators hit proposed private sector vaccine procurement ban
By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
The plan of the Department of Health to bar infant milk manufacturers, sugary beverage makers and other private firms from...
Headlines
fbfb
Duque must go for mismanagement of COVID-19 response, senator says
Duque must go for mismanagement of COVID-19 response, senator says
22 hours ago
"Sana magising na ang mga namumuno at hanapan na ng solusyon ang makupad na management ng COVID," Sen. Pangilinan said.
Headlines
fbfb
Manila parish priest dies of COVID-19
Manila parish priest dies of COVID-19
By Evelyn Macairan | 11 hours ago
The parish priest of San Agustin Church in Intramuros, Manila died of coronavirus disease 2019 last Saturday, the Catholic...
Headlines
fbfb
Local governments tasked with implementation of 'bubble' over NCR, nearby provinces
Local governments tasked with implementation of 'bubble' over NCR, nearby provinces
By Franco Luna | 18 hours ago
"We're expecting the cooperation of village associations and barangays...it is highly discouraged to accept visitors to avoid...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
PNP ordered: Strictly impose prohibition against mass gatherings in 'bubble'
PNP ordered: Strictly impose prohibition against mass gatherings in 'bubble'
44 minutes ago
"We need to tighten because COVID-19 cases have increased again. Mass gatherings put the people, their families, and communities...
Headlines
fbfb
In last flag ceremony, Chief Justice Peralta bids good bye after 34 years in Judiciary
In last flag ceremony, Chief Justice Peralta bids good bye after 34 years in Judiciary
By Kristine Joy Patag | 51 minutes ago
Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta is officially hanging his judicial robes on Friday, at a time when lawyers are pinning their...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
By PhilstarLIVE | 4 hours ago
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines protests hundreds of Chinese ships swarming West Philippine Sea reef
Philippines protests hundreds of Chinese ships swarming West Philippine Sea reef
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 4 hours ago
"I got the coordinates, so to speak. And relayed to my legal artillery, “Fire at will.” Shell should be flying...
Headlines
fbfb
OCTA: COVID-19 cases to overwhelm Metro Manila hospitals by Easter
OCTA: COVID-19 cases to overwhelm Metro Manila hospitals by Easter
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 11 hours ago
If the “explosive” increase in COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila goes unchecked, hospitals will be swamped enough...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with