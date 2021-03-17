#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
OCTA: Metro Manila now seeing 'serious surge' in COVID-19 cases
Passengers bound to their respective destination line up at EDSA carousel bus station in Caloocan City on March 17, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

OCTA: Metro Manila now seeing 'serious surge' in COVID-19 cases

Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - March 17, 2021 - 8:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila is now going through a "serious surge" in coronavirus cases, the OCTA Research said Wednesday, with reproduction rate at its highest since May 2020.

In its March 17 update, the independent panel of experts said the capital region's reproduction number — referring to how many individuals a single COVID-19 positive can infect — is now at 1.96.

This was up from the 1.95 that OCTA's Prof. Guido David reported on March 14, and from the 1.66 on March 7.

"NCR reported 2,231 new COVID-19 cases on March 16, 2021," the group said. "This represents a 78% increase in new cases compared to one week ago."

The positivity rate in Metro Manila has also increased to 12%, with screening for the virus up by 18% or 24,300 a day. The former refers to the number of persons who turn out positive out of the total tests ran.

And with a daily attack rate of 15.9 per 100,000 over the last seven days, the region is now classified as high risk, OCTA added. In the last week, "very high" attack rates were seen particularly in four areas, namely: Pasay with a daily attack rate of 44.7, Makati (27.4), Santiago in Isabela province (25.4%), and Navotas (23.5%).

"In Santiago, there was one reported case for the entire week of March 3 to 9," OCTA said, "but this increased to 244 for the week of March 10 to 16."

Despite Metro Manila seeing a surge, the experts said the three cities mentioned saw a slowing down of cases compared to the previous week. 

They added that while the focus has recently been on NCR, certain areas in the Calabarzon region are seeing a surge too. OCTA said these are Bacoor, Imus and Dasmariñas in Cavite, as well as Antipolo and Cainta in Rizal.

Curbing increases

Experts said the localized lockdowns in Pasay and Navotas contributed to the decrease in the reproduction number to 1.8 from a previous 2.4. While the number is still above 1, OCTA said it "gives us confidence that localized lockdowns work to some extent."

"[It] may work against variant-drive surges, but they are more effective in tandem with expanded testing, contact tracing and supported isolation," the group said.

OCTA said localized lockdowns, curfews and stricter adherence to healtg protocols could reduce Metro Manila's daily cases by end of the month to less than 4,000, assuming that the reproduction number reaches a flat 2.0.

They previously warned daily cases could go as high as 7,500 if the surge isn't addressed. 

"It is also possible that the combined effects of the local governments and the citizens will further reduce the transmission rate and lower the reproduction number in NCR," the experts added. "If this happens, we will hopefully see fewer COVID-19 daily cases in the NCR."

Metro Manila is now days into a two-week unified curfew. A roundup by Philstar.com showed that thousands were apprehended in just the first night of the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.

But apart from curfews, a coalition of healthcare professionals has urged the decongestion of workplaces through staggered working hours and allowing work from home arrangements.

The Healthcare Professionals Alliance against COVID-19 also sought an end to government pinning the blame on the public.

"They're doing everything they can to comply," HPAAC'S Dr. Antonio Dans said. "But we force them into crowds, we force them into enclosed spaces."

METRO MANILA NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Medical workers call for decongestion of workplaces as COVID-19 cases surge
Medical workers call for decongestion of workplaces as COVID-19 cases surge
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
In a briefing Tuesday, the Healthcare Professionals Alliance against COVID-19 (HPAAC), a coalition of more than 160 medical...
Headlines
fbfb
Vaccinated health worker died of COVID-19, not from receiving jab &mdash; officials
Vaccinated health worker died of COVID-19, not from receiving jab — officials
By Christian Deiparine | 4 hours ago
Authorities on Wednesday said a health worker who received a COVID-19 vaccine and later died succumbed to the virus and not...
Headlines
fbfb
NTF: No foreigners, non-OFW Filipinos into the Philippines from March 20 to April 19
NTF: No foreigners, non-OFW Filipinos into the Philippines from March 20 to April 19
23 hours ago
The National Task Force Against COVID-19 is restricting travel into the Philippines from March 20 to April 19 in response...
Headlines
fbfb
Two cases of COVID-19 variant first seen in Philippines found in UK
Two cases of COVID-19 variant first seen in Philippines found in UK
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 12 hours ago
In a statement, Public Health England said a new variant called P.3 has been designated a variant under investigati...
Headlines
fbfb
Using anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin to treat COVID-19 dangerous &mdash; DOH, FDA
Using anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin to treat COVID-19 dangerous — DOH, FDA
8 hours ago
The FDA said that using animal drugs like Ivermectin in humans can cause serious harm as these are “often highly concentrated...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Hospitals downsizing to survive pandemic and P6 billion still owed by PhilHealth &mdash; PHAPi
Hospitals downsizing to survive pandemic and P6 billion still owed by PhilHealth — PHAPi
By Christian Deiparine | 18 minutes ago
An outstanding debt of over P6 billion by the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. has forced private hospitals to reduce work...
Headlines
fbfb
Lack of testing makes COVID-related deaths difficult to confirm
Lack of testing makes COVID-related deaths difficult to confirm
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 56 minutes ago
Registered deaths due to COVID-19 accounted for 4.9% of the total 575,875 deaths tallied in 2020, enough to put the disease...
Headlines
fbfb
'No VIP treatment': For the second time, Sinas may face raps over health protocols breach
'No VIP treatment': For the second time, Sinas may face raps over health protocols breach
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"For me, there's no such thing as a VIP person, no VIP treatment for anybody. If he has violated the law, he should be held...
Headlines
fbfb
SC urged to investigate red-tagging of judge over release of 2 activists
SC urged to investigate red-tagging of judge over release of 2 activists
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
Rights lawyers of journalist Lady Ann Salem and labor organizer Rodrigo Esparago called on the Supreme Court to investigate...
Headlines
fbfb
Over 30,400 Filipinos vaccinated in Israel for free &mdash; embassy
Over 30,400 Filipinos vaccinated in Israel for free — embassy
4 hours ago
The Embassy of Israel in the Philippines said its government has "has vaccinated for free anyone who is in Israel, regardless...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with