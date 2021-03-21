#VACCINEWATCHPH
Palace: More than 1.4M COVID-19 vaccine doses arriving by early April
A Chinese military aircraft carrying donated Sinovac vaccines lands at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City on February 28, 2020.
Presidential Communications Operations Office, screen grab

Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - March 21, 2021 - 7:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — More than 1.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be delivered by the first week of April, Malacañang said Sunday.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said 400,000 doses of Sinovac jabs donated by China may arrive on March 23 to 24. Another one million doses of Sinovac shots procured by the government are scheduled to be delivered on March 29.

The government is also expecting the arrival of AstraZeneca vaccines acquired through the World Health Organization-led COVAX facility on March 29 to April 2.

Roque said the shipment would consist of "almost one million" vaccine doses.

"While we are enforcing additional restrictions (to contain the virus), we continue to implement our vaccination," the Palace spokesman said at a press briefing.

The Philippines started its COVID-19 immunization program last March 1, a day after the arrival of 600,000 doses of Sinovac jabs. The country has also received 525,600 doses of AstraZeneca shots acquired through the COVAX facility this month.

As of March 16, a total of 1,092,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in 965 vaccination sites. More than 240,000 individuals have received the COVID-19 vaccines.  

Earlier this month, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez, Jr. said the Philippines may secure more than 20 million doses of COVID-19 jabs in the second quarter. The Duterte administration aims to inoculate 50 to 70 million people this year.

Philstar
