'We are failingâ€™: Clear plan sought from govâ€™t after COVID-19 cases hit record high

'We are failing': Clear plan sought from gov't after COVID-19 cases hit record high
The lobby of Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center in Marikina City is jam-packed with people as patients seek medical checkup on March 19, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

'We are failing’: Clear plan sought from gov’t after COVID-19 cases hit record high

(Philstar.com) - March 20, 2021 - 2:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — A senator and a former coronavirus task force adviser again called on the government to rethink its approach to the COVID-19 pandemic after cases on Friday reached an all-time high — more than a year into community quarantine.

"I believe it’s time for government to call for a summit to regroup and redefine the plan of action. Too many measures, hardly any impact," Dr. Tony Leachon, a public health expert, said on Twitter on Saturday.

"We need a systematic plan now, before we reach a breaking point," Sen. Risa Hontiveros urged partially in Filipino the day before, shortly after the Philippines recorded 7,103 new infections.

"Numbers don't lie: We are failing," she said on Twitter.

What has the government been doing amid the spike in cases?

But the government continues to fumble its response, reversing policies left and right, unable to decide on the first try if migrant workers should be able to return home, or if vaccines should be concentrated in Metro Manila, where cases are highest, while supply runs low.

READ: Philippines revises travel rules, allows entry of all Filipinos | Vaccines in provinces to be returned to NCR

In response to President Rodrigo Duterte's decision to approve the recall of vaccines in provinces back to the National Capital Region, Leachon asked: "Why were they sent to the provinces in the first place when ground zero is in the NCR?"

"There goes another big misstep," he said on Twitter.

In response to the sharp rise in cases, Malacañang on Friday announced that some establishments in general community quarantine areas are ordered to shutter or reduce venue capacity until April 4. It also ordered a reduction of on-site capacity in government offices.

However, these adjustments are a far cry from the "circuit breaker" or "hard GCQ" that the OCTA Research Group and other experts have been asking for.

When asked about OCTA's request, presidential spokesman Harry Roque on Friday said the coronavirus task force considered it but ultimately decided against it.

"[T]he balance between the employment of our countrymen and slowing the spread of COVID is very delicate," he said in Filipino.

But Hontiveros remarked in Filipino: "As a mother who has a child with asthma, I'm scared."

"As we [all] should be at how fast these numbers are rising."

As of this writing, the Philippines has recorded 648,066 cases of coronavirus along with 12,900 deaths. It has been 370 days since the parts of the country were first placed under lockdown. 

— Bella Perez-Rubio

