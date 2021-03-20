#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Bellevue Hotels and Resorts chairman in hospital due to COVID-19, wife dies
Bellevue Hotels and Resorts chairman Johnny Chan poses in front of Christmas tree in this November 11, 2016 photo.
The Bellevue Manila Facebook page

Bellevue Hotels and Resorts chairman in hospital due to COVID-19, wife dies

(Philstar.com) - March 20, 2021 - 10:04am

MANILA, Philippines  — Johnny Chan, the chairman of Bellevue Hotels and Resorts, has been hospitalized due to COVID-19, while his wife, Debbie, has died after exposure to the disease, their family said in a statement.

The Chan family expressed gratitude for the messages and prayers they have received while their father is admitted at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Bonifacio Global City.

“Please continue to include him in your prayers for his recovery,” the family said.

They added that they are saddened by the sudden demise of their mother and asked for understanding as their family goes through trying times.

The family said that they were isolated for 14 days after learning about their parents’ exposure to COVID-19, and submitted themselves for contact tracing and testing.

Meanwhile, the Chans said that the entire Bellevue team also underwent anti-coronavirus protocols, including a series of tests, all of which came out negative.

The family said their chain of hotels have been strictly adhering to health protocols and guidelines imposed by the government.

“We will continue to stand by this principle and adhere to it to our full capability,” the Chans said.

As of Friday, the Philippines has recorded 648,066 COVID-19 cases and 12,900 deaths due to the viral respiratory disease. — Xave Gregorio

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Palawan&rsquo;s Sheridan resort and spa announces closure
Palawan’s Sheridan resort and spa announces closure
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
One of the luxury beach resorts in Puerto Princesa, Palawan on Thursday announced that it would no longer continue opera...
Business
fbfb
Massive fiscal response may be economy's only hope as pandemic exhausts BSP's tools
Massive fiscal response may be economy's only hope as pandemic exhausts BSP's tools
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 18 hours ago
As central bankers reach the limits of their powers, a massive fiscal response may be the economy's only hope now to get out...
Business
fbfb
Uneven distribution of wealth
By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | March 20, 2021 - 12:00am
There is no doubt that Palawan – considered the largest province in the Philippines in terms of total area of jurisdiction, but the most sparsely populated – has brought a lot of pride for the natio...
Business
fbfb
Philippines growth forecast cut as COVID-19 cases surge
Philippines growth forecast cut as COVID-19 cases surge
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 11 hours ago
British banking giant HSBC trimmed anew its 2020 gross domestic product growth projection for the Philippines to 6.3 percent...
Business
fbfb
The trainer and the trainee
By Francis J. Kong | March 20, 2021 - 12:00am
I have been doing leadership training for so long; this is the professional aspect of my life.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Smart ties up with China Mobile for 5G roaming
Smart ties up with China Mobile for 5G roaming
By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
PLDT Inc.’s wireless arm Smart Communications Inc. has teamed up with China Mobile for 5G roaming services, expanding...
Business
fbfb
Current account surplus swells to record $13 billion
Current account surplus swells to record $13 billion
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 11 hours ago
The Philippines posted a record high current account surplus of $13 billion in 2020, a sharp turnaround from a $3-billion...
Business
fbfb
SSS sickness benefit claims drop in 2020
SSS sickness benefit claims drop in 2020
By Czeriza Valencia | 11 hours ago
The Social Security System reported lower disbursements for sickness benefits last year due largely to mobility restrict...
Business
fbfb
Tighter restrictions to further hinder recovery &ndash; economists
Tighter restrictions to further hinder recovery – economists
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 11 hours ago
The country’s economic recovery is facing yet another drag as the government decided to tighten restrictions in some...
Business
fbfb
Stocks slump to lowest level for the year
Stocks slump to lowest level for the year
By Iris Gonzales | 11 hours ago
The local stock market plummeted yesterday, snapping a three-day upswing to hit its lowest level for the year, as curfews...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with