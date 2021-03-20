Bellevue Hotels and Resorts chairman in hospital due to COVID-19, wife dies

MANILA, Philippines — Johnny Chan, the chairman of Bellevue Hotels and Resorts, has been hospitalized due to COVID-19, while his wife, Debbie, has died after exposure to the disease, their family said in a statement.

The Chan family expressed gratitude for the messages and prayers they have received while their father is admitted at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Bonifacio Global City.

“Please continue to include him in your prayers for his recovery,” the family said.

They added that they are saddened by the sudden demise of their mother and asked for understanding as their family goes through trying times.

The family said that they were isolated for 14 days after learning about their parents’ exposure to COVID-19, and submitted themselves for contact tracing and testing.

Meanwhile, the Chans said that the entire Bellevue team also underwent anti-coronavirus protocols, including a series of tests, all of which came out negative.

The family said their chain of hotels have been strictly adhering to health protocols and guidelines imposed by the government.

“We will continue to stand by this principle and adhere to it to our full capability,” the Chans said.

As of Friday, the Philippines has recorded 648,066 COVID-19 cases and 12,900 deaths due to the viral respiratory disease. — Xave Gregorio