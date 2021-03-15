DILG denies red-tagging government employeesâ€™ group

MANILA, Philippines — The website of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has published a memorandum directing a crackdown on a government employees’ association that it has tagged as a communist terrorist group.

But while the memo was published on an official website the LGU COVID-19 information portal a DILG official said it was fake news.

“No such internal memo exists. That’s simply black propaganda and fake news,” DILG Undersecretary for operations Epimaco Densing III said.

The memo tasked DILG regional directors to initiate an investigation on personnel who are members of the Confederation for Unity Recognition and Advancement of Government Employees (COURAGE).

The memo was issued last Wednesday and signed by DILG Assistant Secretary for public safety and security Alexander Macario. It said regional directors should validate employees who are members of COURAGE and submit their names to Macario’s office.

“It is advised further, to fend off and discourage existing employees association or organization in your office to affiliate with the known CTG organization,” the memo read.

The DILG said COURAGE is a known front organization for communist terrorist groups, which includes the Alliance of Communist Teachers, that has infiltrated schools and other government offices.