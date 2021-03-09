Group asks CHR to uphold rights of pregnant woman, senior charged under terror law

MANILA, Philippines — A human rights group called on the Commission on Human Rights to take action on the case of a senior citizen and a pregnant woman who were arrested for allegedly violating the anti-terrorism law.

As the country commemorates National Women’s Month, Karapatan asked the CHR to uphold the rights of Elizabeth Estilon and 62-year-old Enriqueta Guelas.

Estilon and Guelas were arrested in Bulusan, Sorsogon last December for alleged violations of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, and illegal possession of firearms and explosives. The arrest happened after a “violent raid” inside their house by some 50 members of the 31st and 22nd Infantry Battalions of the Philippine Army, rights group Karapatan said.

"Soldiers searched their house, with children and sickly elders in the household witnessing how soldiers rummaged through all their belongings, while accusing them of being members or supporters of the New People’s Army and ordering members of the household to bring out their firearms,” Karapatan Secretary General said in a letter addressed to CHR Commissioner Karen Gomez-Dumpit.

“The following day, the military placed a bag on a table inside their house containing firearms, wires and explosives,” she added.

The two are now detained at the Sorsogon City Jail.

Rights of women, mothers

“We believe that the rights of Estilon and Guelas to presumption of innocence must be upheld with their right to health and their right as women and mothers, recognized under the Constitution, international human rights instruments, and domestic legislations,” Palabay said.

The Magna Carta of Women provides for the protection of senior citizens and measures in aid of women in detention.

The group also cited the Bangkok Rules adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2010, which states that non-custodial sentences for pregnant women and women with dependent children shall be preferred. Under the rules, women with caretaking responsibilities shall be allowed to make arrangement for children, including the possibility of a reasonable suspension of detention.

Karapatan also asked the gender ombud to closely monitor the situation of Estilon, who is on her ninth month of pregnancy.

“She and her would-be-born baby need medical attention and care. This is serious matter that needs attention to avoid the incidents involving the deaths of infants like that of women political prisoners Reina Mae Nasino, Nona Espinosa and Andrea Rosal,” Palabay said.

The group also urged the commission to monitor the case filed against Estilon and Guelas.

The Supreme Court is holding oral arguments on the contentious anti-terrorism law. Citing the “Bloody Sunday” raids that resulted in the deaths of nine activists, more than 60 lawyers called on the SC to issue a temporary restraining order on the implementation of the measure as they believe such issuance “could help address the worsening situation.” — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from Kristine Joy Patag