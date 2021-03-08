#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
SC urged to be proactive, provide safeguards vs 'templated' warrants
Various human rights groups and progressive including Karapatan held protests on March 7 at the Commission on Human Rights compound to condemn the Bloody Sunday raids in Calabarzon region that resulted in nine deaths and six arrests.
Karapatan/released

SC urged to be proactive, provide safeguards vs 'templated' warrants

Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - March 8, 2021 - 5:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court should look into the "weaponization" of the rule of law that results in not only arrests on what groups said are made-up cases, but also the killings of activists, progressive groups said.

Lawyers and progressive groups are asking the high court to be more proactive as more activists and community leaders were killed Sunday in police operations to search warrants in provinces across Calabarzon.

READ: DOJ-led task force on extrajudicial killings to investigate 'Bloody Sunday' raids

In a virtual press conference, BAYAN Secretary-General Renato Reyes said it is time for the SC to step in amid “abuses of the law that are too glaring to ignore.”

Reyes said there seems to be a pattern of abuse, which starts with the application for search warrants, which judges issue to authorize the police to enter people's houses and offices.

This is followed by arrests on planted evidence. Or worse, in killings.

Karapatan Secretary General Cristina Palabay also noted a “template”,  were search warrants were implemented at 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. She called on the Commission on Human Rights and United Nations to look into police operations invoking the “whole of nation” approach against insurgency, that are “essentially targeting and bringing harm and violence to human rights defenders and activists.”

In 2019, search warrants issued by Quezon City Judge Cecilyn Burgos-Villavert were implemented in Manila and Negros that resulted in the arrests of dozens of activists. Warrants from her sala were also used in the eventual arrests of the “Human Rights Day 7”, two of whom have had charges against them dismissed over irregularities in the issuance and implementation of warrants.

On Sunday, search warrants from Manila Judge First Vice Executive Judge Jose Lorenzo Dela Rosa and Presiding Judge Jason Zapanta were implemented in operations that swept through four provinces in Calabarzon. Nine were killed and six were arrested in these operations.

Manila and QC judges issuing search warrants

Supreme Court Circular A.M. No. 03-8-02-SC, issued in 2004, allows Manila and Quezon City judges to issue search warrants that may be implemented across the country, “in certain instances and provided that the legal requirements are met.”

National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers counsel Josalee Deinla urged the SC to put “safeguards” in this circular, especially as they note that these courts have issued “serial warrants,” based on one set of applicants and witnesses.

She also said the NUPL is demanding that judges be “more circumspect and thoroughly vet applications for search warrants” as there have been anomalies not only in the implementation but also in the application for them.

READ: Amid calls for review, judges urged to be prudent in issuing search warrants

Lawyer Kristina Conti, from the Public Interest Law Center, recalled that they won at the Mandaluyong court in the voidance of one of Villavert’s search warrant implemented and led to the arrest of Manila Today editor Lady Ann Salem and trade unionist Rodrigo Esparago.

“To attack the case… focus on the issuance of the search warrant, question the hearing, if at all, the judge was able to ask [witnesses] and not only base on submitted affidavit,” Conti added in Filipino.

The lawyers stressed that the implementation of a search warrant is very strict, as the address stated is the only premises that authorities are authorized to enter and gather evidence from.

The Philippine National Police meanwhile asserted they merely "responded" to calls of communities in applying for the search warrants. "Issuance of search warrants is as difficult as getting arrest warrants. There is deposition of witnesses and the examining judge has to make probing questions. Serving of warrants also requires the presence of at least two witnesses. The operations at the least were legitimate... If on the contrary some critics have evidence in their favor, they can go to the court to file their complaints. Otherwise, their claim of questioning the legitimacy of police operations is, as usual, left in emptiness," they said.

The case of Emmanuel Asuncion

But in the case of slain BAYAN-Cavite coordinator Emmanuel Asuncion in Cavite, the police are claiming there was a “chase” from his house in Rosario, Cavite to the office of Workers’ Assistance Center in Dasmariñas, Cavite.

Kilusang Mayo Uno chairperson Elmer Labog and Defend Southern Tagalog’s Charmane Maranan refuted this and said Asuncion and his wife had been staying at the office since Saturday night.

They said Asuncion’s house was searched at 4 a.m., before he was supposedly chased to Dasmariñas and eventually killed at around 5 a.m. Labog said this was a “blatant lie.”

NUPL’s Deinla added that there would also be no probable cause to sustain that enforcers can “chase” Asuncion to the office since “the application and the reason for the issuance of a search warrant pertains to his keeping the firearms in that place, not in his person so there is no [probable] cause to pursue him.”

Conti of PILC meanwhile added that should police argue that the person may still have “control” over the firearm, but this would ultimately fail, “because they have to show that this person was the only one who could possibly access the firearms.”

Pinning hopes on judges, SC

BAYAN’s Reyes said they do not see a scenario where the SC would ignore the continued killings. “Di pwedeng walang gagawin ang SC. It’s not just the activists even lawyers, mga lawyers ng activists, pinapatay, inaatake na rin… too brazen to be ignored by the SC,” he added.

The “Blood Sunday” raids happened days after NUPL member and anti-terrorism law counsel Angelo Karlo Guillen was attacked in Iloilo.

NUPL’s Deinla also said they are not losing hope as they believe that there are still independent judges. “It is important to not succumb to pressure. Those who issue [search warrants], remember that they are allowing intrusion to people’s houses and people’s offices, and their privacy and violation of their constitutional right.”

The SC, through Court Administrator Midas Marquez, said in 2020 that they will review the 2007 Rules of Amparo or the protection writ. Rights groups and the NUPL sought the issuance of the protection writ in 2019 from perceived State threats, but both failed. But to date, the SC has yet to give an update on this.

CALABARZON EXTRAJUDICIAL KILLINGS SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Biden's national security strategy silent on Philippines, warns against authoritarianism
Biden's national security strategy silent on Philippines, warns against authoritarianism
By Charmaine Deogracias | 6 hours ago
For the first time since 1996, neither the Philippines nor its alliance with the United States was mentioned in a new president’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Stricter quarantine not yet needed despite rise in COVID-19 cases &mdash; officials
Stricter quarantine not yet needed despite rise in COVID-19 cases — officials
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
Both government officials stressed localized responses such as granular lockdowns are the most appropriate strategies at this...
Headlines
fbfb
'Bloodbath Day': Deaths, arrests reported in police raids in Calabarzon
'Bloodbath Day': Deaths, arrests reported in police raids in Calabarzon
By Christian Deiparine | 1 day ago
(Updated 6:08 p.m.) Police raids that swept across four provinces in Calabarzon on Sunday left nine activists dead, a...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
By Alexis Romero | 19 days ago
China has given an assurance that it is not targeting the Philippines when it adopted a controversial law allowing the Chinese...
Headlines
fbfb
Cheat sheet: Petitioners argue for the nullification of anti-terrorism law
Cheat sheet: Petitioners argue for the nullification of anti-terrorism law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
Here is a rundown of what transpired in the past four sessions of the oral arguments:
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
FLAG renews call for SC to protect lawyers, halt anti-terrorism law enforcement
FLAG renews call for SC to protect lawyers, halt anti-terrorism law enforcement
By Kristine Joy Patag | 30 minutes ago
“The [SC] has the legal as well as moral mandate and authority to protect its own officers... If the Court will not...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Philippines can't afford another lockdown
Palace: Philippines can't afford another lockdown
By Alexis Romero | 57 minutes ago
"Do we need to panic? No. Why? Because we imposed a lockdown to improve our capability to treat the serious cases," the president's...
Headlines
fbfb
Up to regional police to explain, but PNP stands by bloody raids
Up to regional police to explain, but PNP stands by bloody raids
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"Issuance of search warrants is as difficult as getting arrest warrants. There is deposition of witnesses and the examining...
Headlines
fbfb
Minority senators: Bloody Calabarzon raids part of 'long-standing policy'
Minority senators: Bloody Calabarzon raids part of 'long-standing policy'
3 hours ago
"The president's recent televised threats of red-tagging and outright murder are unbridled human rights violations that must...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines logs over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases as total hits 597,763
Philippines logs over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases as total hits 597,763
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
The Department of Health logged 3,356 new COVID-19 cases, pushing to 597,763 the total number of COVID-19 infections.&nb...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with