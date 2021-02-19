#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Still detained despite case dismissal, journalistâ€™s lawyers plan next moves to free her
This December 11 photo from the Free Lady Ann Salem Network Facebook page shows Salem after inquest proceedings after her December 10 arrest.
Free Lady Ann Salem Network Facebook page

Still detained despite case dismissal, journalist’s lawyers plan next moves to free her

Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - February 19, 2021 - 2:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — An editor of an alternative news site is still in jail two weeks since a Mandaluyong court junked charges of illegal possession of firearms and explosives against her, leaving her legal team planning their next moves to free her.

For now, Kristina Conti, one of the lawyers from the Public Interest Law Center representing Lady Ann “Icy” Salem, said they are just waiting for the 15-day reglementary period to lapse before a court’s decision becomes final before taking any further action.

Conti said they expect the court to come out with a release order for Salem by today or Monday. But if nothing comes by then, she said there would be hell to pay.

“By next week, we would fiercely clamor [for her release] because there is no legal reason, by whatever stretch of legal argument would there be basis to hold Icy in detention further,” Conti said partly in Filipino in an online protest.

One way for Salem to get her out of jail, Conti said, is asking the court to resolve the case, while another option would be to go to a higher court to ask for relief.

She said it is also possible for them to file a habeas corpus petition, where they would argue that there is no legal basis to detain Salem any further as they believe that she had been acquitted of charges.

Their last ditch effort, Conti said, would be to sue the court and the jail.

Currently, Salem’s lawyers are pressing the Mandaluyong Regional Trial Court Branch 209 to issue a release order for the journalist after the prosecution moved to block her release, arguing that the ruling is not yet final.

“For us, the ruling became final on the day that the charges against Icy were dismissed,” Conti said. “In our system, when you are acquitted, your acquittal is final and your release is final too … because there are no charges against you, there is no evidence, and there is no need to detain you even if there’s an appeal.”

Along with Salem, charges of illegal possession of firearms and explosives against labor organizer Rodrigo Esparago were also junked by Mandaluyong RTC Branch 209 Presiding Judge Monique Quisumbing-Ignacio. He, like Salem, is still detained at the Mandaluyong City Jail.

Salem, Esparago and five other activists were all arrested on Dec. 10, 2020, when the world marked International Human Rights Day.

All of them were slapped with illegal possession of firearms and explosives charges after authorities raided their residences and offices by virtue of search warrants issued by Quezon City trial court Executive Judge Cecilyn Burgos-Villavert, who also issued search warrants that resulted in the arrests of dozens of activists in Negros and Manila in 2019.

The seven, dubbed as “HRDay 7,” are just among the latest activists jailed over the same charge of illegal possession of firearms and explosives. Rights group Karapatan earlier said that more than 400 political prisoners arrested under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte face the same charges. — with reports from Kristine Joy Patag

RED-TAGGING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
By number, China now has world's largest navy &mdash; report
By number, China now has world's largest navy — report
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
Andrew Erickson, a professor at the China Maritime Studies Institute at the US Naval War College, wrote that China fielded...
Headlines
fbfb
Pfizer vaccines arriving in March; Sinovac donation delayed
Pfizer vaccines arriving in March; Sinovac donation delayed
By Edu Punay | 16 hours ago
The 117,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID vaccines may finally arrive in the country by early March, according to World Health...
Headlines
fbfb
AFP bows to Duterte on VFA
AFP bows to Duterte on VFA
By Romina Cabrera | 16 hours ago
The newly installed chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines is mum on the issue on the possible termination of the Visiting...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH confirms detection of COVID-19 mutations in Central Visayas
DOH confirms detection of COVID-19 mutations in Central Visayas
7 hours ago
The department stressed further investigation is needed to determine the public health implications of the mutations.
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
By Alexis Romero | 2 days ago
China has given an assurance that it is not targeting the Philippines when it adopted a controversial law allowing the Chinese...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise to 557,058
COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise to 557,058
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 minutes ago
Of the 557,058 total confirmed cases, 32,440 or 5.8% are active. 
Headlines
fbfb
Convicted carjack ring leader Raymond Dominguez found dead in Bilibid cell &mdash; BuCor
Convicted carjack ring leader Raymond Dominguez found dead in Bilibid cell — BuCor
40 minutes ago
BuCor spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag confirmed that high-profile inmate Raymond Dominguez “was found lifeless at 6:20...
Headlines
fbfb
'Clearly not off to a good start': Senator scores gov't for delayed vaccination program
'Clearly not off to a good start': Senator scores gov't for delayed vaccination program
1 hour ago
(Updated 3:59 p.m.) Commit to a vaccination timeline before making public statements, Sen. Risa Hontiveros told the National...
Headlines
fbfb
NBI on last steps of probe into Dacera's death, Guevarra says
NBI on last steps of probe into Dacera's death, Guevarra says
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation is wrapping up its independent probe into the death of flight attendant Christine Dacera,...
Headlines
fbfb
Janssen starts COVID-19 vaccine trial in Philippines
Janssen starts COVID-19 vaccine trial in Philippines
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
“Janssen has already started the clinical trial proper, which covers patient screening, recruitment and vaccination,”...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with