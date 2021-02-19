#VACCINEWATCHPH
â€˜Auringâ€™ intensifies into a severe tropical storm
Satellite image on Feb. 19, 2021, 11:45 a.m. shows Severe Tropical Storm Auring
https://earth.nullschool.net/

‘Auring’ intensifies into a severe tropical storm

(Philstar.com) - February 19, 2021 - 12:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — Weather disturbance Auring (international name: Dujuan) has intensified into a severe tropical storm Friday morning as it moves slowly over the Philippine Sea east of Mindanao, PAGASA said.

The weather bureau in its latest bulletin said Auring, the first storm to hit the country, was seen at 535 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur at 10 a.m. Friday.

Auring now has a strength of 95 kph maximum sustained winds and gustiness of up to 115 kph as it moves southwestward.

PAGASA said Auring will head generally westward or west southwestward slowly over the next 24 hours before turning northwestward Saturday morning.

It is projected to make landfall over the eastern coast of Caraga on Sunday morning and traverse the region as well as Visayas and MIMAROPA.

The tropical cyclone is expected to weaken while crossing the archipelago due to “significant terrain interaction and dry air intrusion from the northeast monsoon.”

Meanwhile, Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 1, which means winds of 30 to 60 kilometers per hour or intermittent rains may be experienced within 36 hours, is still hoisted over the following areas:

  • Davao Oriental
  • eastern portion of Davao de Oro (Pantukan, Maragusan, New Bataan, Compostela, Monkayo)
  • southeastern portion of Agusan del Sur (San Francisco, Rosario, Bunawan, Trento, Santa Josefa)
  • southern portion of Surigao del Sur (Bayabas, Cagwait, Marihatag, San Agustin, Lianga, Barobo, Tagbina, Hinatuan, Bislig City and Lingig)

More areas in Caraga and Davao region may be placed under TCWS No. 1 in the next bulletin, which will be issued at 5 a.m.

Rains

Light to moderate with at times heavy rainshowers will affect Caraga, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro and Davao del Norte until early Saturday afternoon.

Between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning, Auring will dump heavy to intense rains over Caraga while moderate to heavy rains with at times intense rains over eastern Visayas, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Bukidnon, Davao del Norte, Davao Oriental and Davao de Oro. 

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over the rest of Visayas, rest of northern Mindanao, Albay, Sorsogon, Catanduanes, Masbate, Lanao del Sur, Cotabato and Davao City.

Forecast positions

  • 24 hour (Saturday morning): 405 km east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur
  • 48 hour (Sunday morning):100 km east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte
  • 72 hour (Monday morning): In the vicinity of Nabas, Aklan
  • 96 hour (Tuesday morning): 300 km west of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro
  • 120 hour (Wednesday morning): 365 km west of Subic, Zambales

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: February 19, 2021 - 11:18am

Follow this thread for updates on Auring, the first tropical cyclone to enter the Philippines this year. (Main photo: JMA)

February 19, 2021 - 11:18am

"Auring" intensifies into a severe tropical storm while moving slowly over the Philippine Sea east of Mindanao. 

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the eye of Tropical Storm Auring was found at 535 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

It has maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 115 kph. It is expected to make landfall over the eastern coast of Caraga Region on Sunday morning.

February 19, 2021 - 6:55am

Tropical Storm Auring is forecast to further intensify into a severe tropical storm as it moves westward or west-southwestward.

"However, the storm will likely weaken while crossing the archipelago due to significant terrain interaction and dry air intrusion from the Northeast Monsoon," state weather bureau PAGASA says.

At 4 a.m., Auring was located 595 km east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur with winds of 75 kph and gusts of up to 90 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 is up in the following areas: 

  • Davao Oriental
  • the eastern portion of Davao de Oro (Pantukan, Maragusan, New Bataan, Compostela, Monkayo)
  • the southeastern portion of Agusan del Sur (San Francisco, Rosario, Bunawan, Trento, Santa Josefa)
  • the southern portion of Surigao del Sur (Bayabas, Cagwait, Marihatag, San Agustin, Lianga, Barobo, Tagbina, Hinatuan, Bislig City, Lingig)
February 18, 2021 - 11:03am

PAGASA says Tropical Depression Auring has intensified into a tropical storm while moving slowly northwestward over the Philippine Sea.

The weather bureau in its 11 a.m. Thursday bulletin says Auring was last seen at 685 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur. 

It now has the strength of 65 kph maximum sustained winds and gusts of up to 80 kph.

February 18, 2021 - 8:20am

Tropical Depression Auring is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm within the next 24 hours.

State weather bureau PAGASA says Auring will make landfall early Sunday in the Caraga region.

Auring was last located 715 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph and gustiness of up to 70 kph. It is moving west slowly.

February 17, 2021 - 11:25am

Tropical Depression Auring is seen to make landfall over Caraga in Saturday evening or Sunday morning as a tropical storm, PAGASA says.

At 10 a.m., Auring was located 900 km east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur with maximum winds of 45 kph and gusts of up to 55 kph. It is moving southwestward at 20 kph.

The weather disturbance is currently not affecting any part of the country.

