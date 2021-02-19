â€˜Auringâ€™ intensifies into a severe tropical storm

‘Auring’ intensifies into a severe tropical storm
MANILA, Philippines — Weather disturbance Auring (international name: Dujuan) has intensified into a severe tropical storm Friday morning as it moves slowly over the Philippine Sea east of Mindanao, PAGASA said.
The weather bureau in its latest bulletin said Auring, the first storm to hit the country, was seen at 535 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur at 10 a.m. Friday.
Auring now has a strength of 95 kph maximum sustained winds and gustiness of up to 115 kph as it moves southwestward.
PAGASA said Auring will head generally westward or west southwestward slowly over the next 24 hours before turning northwestward Saturday morning.
It is projected to make landfall over the eastern coast of Caraga on Sunday morning and traverse the region as well as Visayas and MIMAROPA.
The tropical cyclone is expected to weaken while crossing the archipelago due to “significant terrain interaction and dry air intrusion from the northeast monsoon.”
Meanwhile, Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 1, which means winds of 30 to 60 kilometers per hour or intermittent rains may be experienced within 36 hours, is still hoisted over the following areas:
- Davao Oriental
- eastern portion of Davao de Oro (Pantukan, Maragusan, New Bataan, Compostela, Monkayo)
- southeastern portion of Agusan del Sur (San Francisco, Rosario, Bunawan, Trento, Santa Josefa)
- southern portion of Surigao del Sur (Bayabas, Cagwait, Marihatag, San Agustin, Lianga, Barobo, Tagbina, Hinatuan, Bislig City and Lingig)
More areas in Caraga and Davao region may be placed under TCWS No. 1 in the next bulletin, which will be issued at 5 a.m.
Rains
Light to moderate with at times heavy rainshowers will affect Caraga, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro and Davao del Norte until early Saturday afternoon.
Between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning, Auring will dump heavy to intense rains over Caraga while moderate to heavy rains with at times intense rains over eastern Visayas, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Bukidnon, Davao del Norte, Davao Oriental and Davao de Oro.
Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over the rest of Visayas, rest of northern Mindanao, Albay, Sorsogon, Catanduanes, Masbate, Lanao del Sur, Cotabato and Davao City.
Forecast positions
- 24 hour (Saturday morning): 405 km east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur
- 48 hour (Sunday morning):100 km east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte
- 72 hour (Monday morning): In the vicinity of Nabas, Aklan
- 96 hour (Tuesday morning): 300 km west of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro
- 120 hour (Wednesday morning): 365 km west of Subic, Zambales
