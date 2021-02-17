#VACCINEWATCHPH
Amid continued tremors, Phivolcs says Taal eruption becoming more likely
An aerial view shows the Taal volcano on Jan. 17, 2020.
AFP/Ed Jones

Amid continued tremors, Phivolcs says Taal eruption becoming more likely

(Philstar.com) - February 17, 2021 - 4:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — State volcanologists on Wednesday warned of the increasing likelihood that Taal Volcano will erupt again, just a little over a year after the volcano's explosion displaced hundreds of thousands.

Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) Director Renato Solidum during a live briefing aired on state-run PTV said 69 tremors have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

Citing volcanic activity in recent days, authorities on Tuesday began conducting the forced evacuation of residents living near the active volcano.

"This current activity is related to what happened in January 2020 due to the weeks and months after the eruption," Solidum said.

He added that an explosion would be limited to the volcano island which is still considered a permanent danger zone. This means that entering the island is still prohibited.

Those living around Taal Volcano in the mainland, he said, are not currently facing a threat.

"The likelihood of a phreatic eruption, or explosion, increases like what happened during the initial part of the January 12, 2020 activity of Taal Volcano," Solidum said partially in Filipino.

He added that an explosion would be sudden, necessitating the evacuation of those living on the volcanic island.

Taal erupted last Jan. 13, 2020, unleashing kilometers-high ash column and lava fountain. The restive activity led to the evacuation of thousands living on the volcano island and high-risk areas and the destruction of houses and establishments in Batangas.

TAAL TAAL ERUPTION TAAL EXPLOSION
