Forced evacuation ordered in Taal Volcano Island after more tremors seen
This photo shows Philippine Coast Guard personnel assisting residents near the Taal Volcano Island in evacuation after increased seismic activity from the volcano
Release/Philippine Coast Guard

Forced evacuation ordered in Taal Volcano Island after more tremors seen

Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - February 16, 2021 - 3:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Forced evacuation has begun for residents living near Taal Volcano, disaster response officials said Tuesday, after continuing volcanic activity seen over the recent days.

NDRRMC said the move is ongoing for those living within the volcano island, particularly residents of two sitios in the Talisay municipality.

The developments came after state volcanologists earlier today said 98 tremor episodes ranging between five to 12 minutes were recorded from the Taal Volcano, whose eruption for the first time in decades in January 2020 affected half a million individuals and whose effects were felt in the nearby provinces.

Phivolcs said Monday it is closely monitoring the situation after increased seismic activity of the volcano, as well as changes to its main crater lake.

Now, it has seen activity in the main crater consisting of "weak emission of white steam-laden plumes from fumaholes that rose 5 meters high."

"Alert Level 1 (Abnormal) is maintained over Taal Volcano," the agency said. "DOST-PHIVOLCS reminds the public that at Alert Level 1, sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island."

Apart from the volcano island, it added that entry to the permanent danger zone as well as the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure should remain prohibited.

"Local government units are advised to continuously assess previously evacuated barangays around Taal Lake for damages and road accessibilities and to strengthen preparedness, contingency, and communication measures in case of renewed unrest," Phvolcs said.

A report by ABS-CBN's DZMM said the Philippine Coast Guard is leading the evacuation efforts per directive from Batangas' disaster response office. Capt. Armand Balilo, a spokesperson for the PCG, said five of their water assets had been deployed to "make advisory, inspection and fetch the people" from the said areas to bring them to safety.

On Facebook, local officials in Barangay Otso in Talisay were also seen making the rounds and urging residents not to panic.

Patuloy po tayong magdasal sa ating Amang lumikha ng sanlibutan at mahal na Patrong San Guillermo. Hindi Nila tayo pababayaan. Maging handa at mapagmatyag po tayo palagi. Maraming Salamat po

Posted by Brgy Otso Talisay Batangas on Monday, 15 February 2021

https://www.facebook.com/brgy.otso/posts/462309171562328

Taal Volcano's status was lowered to Alert Level 1 on March 19, 2020, but difficulties for residents displaced had prolonged, especially having to deal with another crisis that is the coronavirus pandemic. — with reports from James Relativo/Pilipino Star Ngayon

