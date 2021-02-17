#VACCINEWATCHPH
âAuring,â first tropical cyclone of 2021, enters Philippines
This satellite image shows Tropical Depression Auring, the first tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility this year.
RAMBB

'Auring,' first tropical cyclone of 2021, enters Philippines

(Philstar.com) - February 17, 2021 - 10:56am

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 11:33 a.m.) — The tropical depression east of Mindanao entered Philippine jurisdiction Wednesday at 8 a.m., reported state weather bureau PAGASA, which named the first tropical cyclone of the year “Auring.”

The state weather bureau said Auring, which currently packs winds of up to 45 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gusts up to 55 kph, is expected to intensify into a tropical storm and make landfall over Caraga on Saturday evening or Sunday morning.

At 10 a.m., the center of Auring was last spotted 900 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur and is moving west southwestward at 20 kph.

PAGASA said Signal No. 1 may be hoisted over several provinces of Caraga and Davao region as early as Friday.

Auring is not affecting any part of the country for now, PAGASA said, but it advised that localities in Visayas, Bicol region, Mimaropa, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Davao region, Cotabato and Lanao del Sur should prepare for heavy rains and gusty winds as the storm is expect to cross those areas during the weekend until Monday.

Meanwhile, the tail-end of a frontal system will bring moderate to heavy rains over Eastern Visayas, Sorsogon, Masbate, Albay, Catanduanes and light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Central Visayas, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and the rest of Bicol Region.

Forecast positions

  • 24 hours (Thursday morning): 680 km east Southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur
  • 48 hours (Friday morning): 515 km east Southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur
  • 72 hours (Saturday morning): 290 km east Southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur
  • 96 hours (Sunday morning): In the vicinity of Jabonga, Agusan del Norte
  • 120 hours (Monday morning): In the vicinity of Maasin, Iloilo

— Xave Gregorio

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: February 17, 2021 - 11:25am

Follow this thread for updates on Auring, the first tropical cyclone to enter the Philippines this year. (Main photo: JMA)

February 17, 2021 - 11:25am

Tropical Depression Auring is seen to make landfall over Caraga in Saturday evening or Sunday morning as a tropical storm, PAGASA says.

At 10 a.m., Auring was located 900 km east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur with maximum winds of 45 kph and gusts of up to 55 kph. It is moving southwestward at 20 kph.

The weather disturbance is currently not affecting any part of the country.

February 17, 2021 - 10:37am

The tropical depression east of Mindanao entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 8 a.m., state weather bureau PAGASA says.

The weather disturbance was named Auring, becoming the first tropical cyclone to enter the country this 2021. 

