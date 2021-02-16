SC junks Marcos' poll protest vs Robredo

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 1:05 p.m.) — The Supreme Court, sitting as Presidential Electoral Tribunal, has junked former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s poll protest against Vice President Leni Robredo.

According to a source, the tribunal unanimously dismissed the electoral protest on Tuesday.

"(Y)es unanimously dismissed," the source told Philstar.com.

No other details are disclosed as of this story’s posting.

Just in: source says that the SC, sitting as PET, has unanimously dismissed the electoral protest that former Sen. Bong Bong Marcos filed against VP Leni Robredo. @News5PH @onenewsph — Dale De Vera (@dqdevera) February 16, 2021

The PET in September 2020 ordered the Commission on Elections and the Office of the Solicitor General to file their comment on the issues related to Marcos’ third cause of action in his poll protest.

In particular, this involves the annulment of elections in the provinces of Lanao del Sur, Basilan and Maguindanao on the grounds of terrorism, intimidation, harassment of voters and pre-shading of ballots.

This action came almost a year since the Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa submitted his initial report on Marcos’ second cause of action which covered the recount in his identified three pilot provinces.

PET said in the October 2019 resolution: “After the revision and appreciation, the lead of protestee Robredo increased from 263,473 to 278,566.” — Kristine Joy Patag with report from News5/Dale De Vera

This is a developing story.