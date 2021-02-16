#VACCINEWATCHPH
On Oct. 15, 2019, the tribunal ordered the release of copies of report of Associate Justice Alfredo Caguioa to the parties and ordered them to comment on it. The PET also ordered the parties to comment on Marcos’ motion to proceed with his third cause of action, which is the technical examination of voting in Lanao del Sur, Basilan and Maguindanao.
The STAR/Edd Gumban, File

SC junks Marcos' poll protest vs Robredo

Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - February 16, 2021 - 12:13pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 1:05 p.m.) — The Supreme Court, sitting as Presidential Electoral Tribunal, has junked former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s poll protest against Vice President Leni Robredo.

According to a source, the tribunal unanimously dismissed the electoral protest on Tuesday.

"(Y)es unanimously dismissed," the source told Philstar.com.

No other details are disclosed as of this story’s posting.

The PET in September 2020 ordered the Commission on Elections and the Office of the Solicitor General to file their comment on the issues related to Marcos’ third cause of action in his poll protest.

In particular, this involves the annulment of elections in the provinces of Lanao del Sur, Basilan and Maguindanao on the grounds of terrorism, intimidation, harassment of voters and pre-shading of ballots.

This action came almost a year since the Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa submitted his initial report on Marcos’ second cause of action which covered the recount in his identified three pilot provinces.

PET said in the October 2019 resolution: “After the revision and appreciation, the lead of protestee Robredo increased from 263,473 to 278,566.” — Kristine Joy Patag with report from News5/Dale De Vera

 

This is a developing story.

BONGBONG MARCOS LENI ROBREDO POLL PROTEST PRESIDENTIAL ELECTORAL TRIBUNAL
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: February 16, 2021 - 12:12pm

Romulo Macalintal, the lawyer of Vice President Leni Robredo, challenges defeated candidate Bongbong Marcos to sign a memorandum to prove his claims of electoral fraud against Robredo.

February 16, 2021 - 12:12pm

The Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal, has unanimously dismissed the election protested of former Sen. Bongbong Marcos against Vice President Leni Robredo, according to a source. — report from News5

November 18, 2020 - 2:05pm

Lawyers of Vice President Leni Robredo ask the Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal, to investigate for possible collusion between Solicitor General Jose Calida, 19 assistant solicitors general and defeated vice presidential bet Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. in "besmirching the reputation" of Associate Justice Marvic Leonen.

"Indeed, how does siding with one man serve the welfare of the people; and, why would he take up the position of the defeated candidate whose interest is to call into question and effectively disenfranchise the vote of the people of the Philippines?" Robredo's lawyers ask the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG).

Noting "eerily similar" motions for inhibition of Leonen, Robredo's legal team accuses the OSG of lawyering for Marcos.

September 30, 2020 - 6:56pm

The Liberal Party, of which Vice President Leni Robredo is chair, says it hopes the Supreme Court will finally decide on former Sen. Ferdinand Marcos' election protest against her.

"VP Robredo defeated Marcos by 263,473 votes in the 2016 vice presidential elections. This lead further grew to 278,566 votes with an additional 15,093 votes from a recount that Mr. Marcos himself pushed for. Malinaw na panalo si VP Leni noong 2016. Malinaw na siya rin ang nagwagi sa recount. Wala nang dapat hintayin pa ang Korte Suprema. Wala nang dahilan para pahabain pa ang kasong ito," the minority party says.

September 30, 2020 - 8:23am

The Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal, orders the Commission on Elections and the Office of the Solicitor General to comment within 20 days on pending issues in the electoral protest of former Sen. Bongbong Marcos against Vice President Leni Robredo.

The Comelec was also directed to report to the tribunal on the following:

  • if petitions for failure of elections were filed in the provinces of Lanao del Sur, Basilan and Maguindanao
  • the corresponding resolutions to the said petitions (if granted or denied)
  • whether special eections were held in areas declared to have had a failure of elctions in the said provinces
  • the results of the special elections
October 15, 2019 - 1:33pm

The Supreme Court en banc will require parties in the poll protest to comment on the "preliminary appreciation report" on the revision/recount in three pilot provinces and on Marcos' motion to nullify election results in three provinces in the Bangamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, a source says.

