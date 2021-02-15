COVID-19 infections in Philippines surpass 550,000

MANILA, Philippines — The country now has more than 550,000 cases of COVID-19 after health authorities reported 1,685 new infections Monday.

To date, 550,860 individuals have had COVID-19 in the Philippines. Of these, 5% or 27,588 are active cases.

Recoveries reached 511,755 after 14 more people recuperated from the severe respiratory illness.

But deaths due to COVID-19 increased to 11,517, up by two from the previous count.

What’s new today?