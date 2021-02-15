DOH: 1 new COVID-19 variant case linked to MRT infection cluster
MANILA, Philippines — One of the additional cases who tested positive for the more contagious coronavirus variant is linked to the cluster of COVID-19 infections reported in the Metro Rail Transit 3 depot, the Department of Health said Monday.
In a briefing, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the case, a 46-year-old woman from Pasay City, is the parent of an MRT-3 employee. She tested positive for COVID-19 on January 25 and is currently undergoing home quarantine.
“The [DOH] regional office in the National Capital Region is investigating the case,” Vergeire said.
In January, at least 36 office personnel and six maintenance workers of MRT-3 had been found positive for COVID-19. The depot was placed under “enhanced access control” due to COVID-19 cases.
It is unclear if the samples of those who tested positive in the train depot were submitted for genome sequencing to determine the presence of the new variant first seen in the United Kingdom.
Other cases
The case from Pasay City is among the 19 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant reported by the DOH last week.
One of the cases is a 20-year-old woman from Mountain Province who yielded a positive result in her pre-departure test conducted in the capital region. She returned to Mt. Province where she is isolated at home.
Another variant case is a 37-year-old man from Bukidnon but spent “long periods of time” in Metro Manila as part of his training. He tested positive on January 25.
Another patient is a 25-year-old woman from Dasmariñas, Cavite who is undergoing isolation in Central Luzon after testing positive on January 31.
A 47-year-old woman from Las Piñas who arrived from Morocco last January 12 completed her 10-day isolation. But Vergeire said her second test yielded a positive result, so she was advised to continue her home isolation.
Authorities are checking if the case from Rizal, a 47-year-old male, is a returning overseas Filipino.
To date, there are 44 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant in the country since officials first detected a case in mid-January. But Vergeire said there is not sufficient evidence to prove there is community transmission of the new variant.
The DOH earlier confirmed the local transmission of the new COVID-19 variant in Bontoc, Mountain Province. Local transmission indicates locations where the source of infection is within the reporting location.
Experts warned that an increase in the transmission of the new variant will lead to more people getting infected and sick, which can overwhelm the country's health system anew.
A thread on new variants of SARS-CoV-2 reported in the Philippines.
The Philippine Genome Center did not detect the B117 variant of the coronavirus, which first emerged in the United Kingdom, in 48 samples for its fourth batch of sequencing, the Department of Health says Saturday night.
The samples came from the National Capital Region (23), Calabarzon (19), Cordillera Region (4) and from returning overseas Filipinos (2). Seven of these cases are already recovered, while the rest are either asymptomatic or mild cases.
"While no new cases have been detected, the DOH reiterates that the minimum public health standards remain the best precautionary measure against COVID-19 infection regardless of the variant," the DOH says.
At least 13 contacts of the first confirmed UK variant case of COVID-19 in the country tested positive for the infectious disease, the Department of Health says.
Eight passengers aboard the same Dubai-Manila flight as the patient and five other close contacts tested positive with the coronavirus.
The eight passengers are in stable condition while waiting for results of re-swabbing after getting low viral load from their initial test. Meanwhile, samples of the five other contacts who tested positive have been sent to the UP Philippine Genome Center to determine if they are also infected with the new variant.
The Quezon City government denounces the restriction imposed by the local government of Arayat, Pampanga as it is "totally without basis."
This follows reports that a QC resident tested positive for the new variant of COVID-19, which was first detected in the United Kingdom.
Mayor Joy Belmonte stresses that the patient who tested positive for the new coronavirus variant did not set foot in the city following his arrival from Dubai last January 7.
Statement of Mayor Joy Belmonte on the restriction imposed by Arayat LGU against QC residents pic.twitter.com/VYuHah6gTH— Quezon City Government (@QCGov) January 18, 2021
The new coronavirus variant that first emerged in the UK has been detected in the Philippines, health authorities confirmed on Wednesday.
In an advisory, the Department of Health says samples from a Filipino who arrived from the United Arab Emirates on January 7 yielded "positive genomic sequencing results," the first reported detection of B.1.1.7 SARS-CoV-2 variant in the Philippines.
