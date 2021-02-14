Backed by science? Robredo questions reopening cinemas, arcades in GCQ areas

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday joined those opposing the Duterte administration's move to further ease restrictions in areas under general community quarantine and reopen more businesses, which begins on Monday, February 15.

The coronavirus task force had allowed cinemas, video game arcades and other establishments to resume operations, citing once again the need to "open further" the economy.

Such did not sit well with Metro Manila mayors in particular, saying they were not properly consulted and have since vowed to appeal against it.

In her weekly radio show, Robredo said local officials should be more involved in the IATF's decision-making to avoid confusion, and questioned if the relaxing of curbs was backed by science, especially with the country yet to slow down the virus' transmission and the more infectious variant already in its shores.

"Sana bago nagkakaroon ng deklarasyon pinaguusapan muna ng maayos kaysa kaunti lang yung nag-uusap," she said over DZXL. "Valid 'yung observation na maraming nawalan ng trabaho pero parati nating sinasabi na hindi puwedeng ihiwalay 'yung health sa economy..cause for concern ito so hindi ko alam kung ano talaga 'yung science behind it."

(I hope these things are first discussed thoroughly instead of only a few involved. The observation that many had lost their jobs is valid, but we have always said that we cannot separate health from economy. This is a cause for concern so we don't know if there is science behind it.)

Members of Congress had aired concerns too over the move, with Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri saying the rollout of vaccines — which has yet to begin despite the administration touting readiness — should come before relaxing curbs.

President Rodrigo Duterte has yet to comment on the task force's decision. But nearly a year into the pandemic, the country has seen controversial pronouncements by the body shut down by the president in public.

In October, he rescinded the IATF's reducing of the required distance in mass transport amid a lingering debate, and by January 2021, would also take back allowing more minors to go out.

It is unclear if the further easing of restrictions would stick, as Palace maintains that Duterte has the final say. His weekly public address usually airs late on Monday nights.

Robredo scored as well how government had allowed recreation centers such as arcades to reopen when schools have yet to be allowed to hold in-person classes.

There was a plan for the education department to hold a pilot run in over 1,000 schools for resuming face-to-face classes, but was this eventually shelved due to the threat of the new COVID-19 variant.

To date, education officials have yet to say when physical classes will return. In the meantime, teachers and students face challenges with the distance learning mode.

"'Yung pinakamaigi talagang paraan para mabuksan 'yung ekonomiya [ay] asikasuhin na 'yung hindi na tumataas 'yung transmission," Robredo said. "'Yung supply natin ng vaccines siguraduhin na."

(Managing the rising transmission and ensuring our vaccine supplies will surely accelerate our reopening of the economy.)

She also urged officials to take into account more input from the public, after a Singapore-based survey showed Filipinos as the most dissatisfied with their government's pandemic handling among countries in Southeast Asia.

The study, comprised mostly of those from the academe, civil societies, business and media as respondents, said too that the administration should heed more advice from those in the scientific and medical field.

"Ang hinihingi lang natin pakinggan at again, i-acknowledge 'yung pagkukulang para masolusyunan," the vice president said.

(What we are only asking is for them to listen and again, acknowledge shortcomings to give way to solutions.)

Philippine coronavirus infections by mid-February stood at ove 547,000 with more than 11,500 deaths to far. The count remains the second highest in Southeast Asia and is the 32nd globally. — Christian Deiparine