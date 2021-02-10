A Department of Foreign Affairs staffer waits for repatriates from Bahrain, Lebanon and Syria to disembark their flight on December 29, 2020.
DFA: 23 more Filipinos die of COVID-19 overseas
(Philstar.com) - February 10, 2021 - 4:51pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday reported 23 new coronavirus-induced deaths among migrant Filipinos, the highest daily rise in fatalities in over a month.
Deaths among overseas Filipinos now stand at 977.
DFA also reported that two more Filipinos contracted coronavirus abroad, bringing its caseload to 14,556. Of these, 4,424 are marked by the department as active or undergoing treatment.
Meanwhile, recoveries remain at 9,155 with no new reports logged by the agency.
What's new?
- Wednesday's 23 fatalities mark the highest daily rise since Jan. 4, 2021, when the DFA also reported 23 deaths among Filipinos abroad.
- The New York Times reported that a Filipino woman and 35 others in the United States developed a rare blood disorder after receiving a coronavirus vaccine. However, the report notes that the "link to the vaccines is not certain, and investigations are underway in some reported cases."
