DFA: 23 more Filipinos die of COVID-19 overseas

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday reported 23 new coronavirus-induced deaths among migrant Filipinos, the highest daily rise in fatalities in over a month.

Deaths among overseas Filipinos now stand at 977.

DFA also reported that two more Filipinos contracted coronavirus abroad, bringing its caseload to 14,556. Of these, 4,424 are marked by the department as active or undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, recoveries remain at 9,155 with no new reports logged by the agency.

