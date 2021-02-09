#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
NGOs cast fear over rising cases of abuse, exploitation of children online
From slums in the Philippines to Australia’s suburbs, the cross-border crime has mushroomed as offenders take advantage of school closures and lockdowns to reach children – either in person or via social media, gaming sites and the dark web.
Pixabay/File

NGOs cast fear over rising cases of abuse, exploitation of children online

(Philstar.com) - February 9, 2021 - 5:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — Coinciding with the commemoration of Safer Internet Day in the Philippines, non-government organizations joined calls for a safer and better internet for children, casting fear over the sharp increase in cases of online abuse and exploitation of young people amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

In a statement sent to media, nonprofit Save the Children Philippines said that the pandemic "is no longer a health crisis but a child rights crisis that must be addressed with urgency."

“Online sexual abuse and exploitation of children is a silent pandemic that has permanent, and devastating effects on children’s mental health and psychosocial well-being,” Alberto Muyot, chief executive officer of Save the Children Philippines, said in the statement. 

Muyot, a lawyer and former education undersecretary, added that the nonprofit supports Malacañang’s call to strengthen the campaign against OSAEC by monitoring the strict implementation of Republic Act 9775 or the Anti-Child Pornography Act of 2009. 

In a separate statement, the Child Rights Network Philippines said that it would be joining a month-long joint advocacy campaign with SaferKidsPH and the Inter-Agency Council Against Child Pornography "to reach out to more children and young people, and raise their awareness on how to protect themselves from online dangers."

"The age at which Filipino children first go online is, on average, 10 years old, and nearly half of the Filipino children think that the Internet is not safe for them," the group said. 

With mainland Luzon under enhanced community quarantine, the justice department said in May, online child sexual exploitation cases rose by 264.6%. 

Other agencies both local and abroad have acknowledged the disturbing trend. The US-based National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported a 209% increase in the cyber tip reports for the Philippines, from January to December 2020 (1,294,750 cyber tips) compared to 2019 (418,422 cyber tips), coinciding with the pandemic, CRN said.

"Likewise, the Anti-Money Laundering Council reported a 156% increase in the suspicious transactions linked to child sexual abuse and exploitation valued at P113 million, from 2019 to the first half of 2020," the group added. 

According to the Palace, what has been alarming as of late is that victims of similar activities have a median age of 11 years old, part of the younger age groups told to stay home and greatly exposed to online activities while prohibited from going out. 

Wilma Banaga, who serves as child protection advisor for Save the Children Philippines, also said in the group's statement that parents, guardians and other relatives must understand that they have the responsibility to meet the needs of children, and to protect them from any form of abuse and exploitation. 

“Parents and other adults who are taking care of children should provide the necessary support and guidance to help protect children from online sexual abuse and exploitation particularly now that they are increasingly going online because of the pandemic,” she said.   

— Franco Luna with a report from Kristine Joy Patag

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE ONLINE CHILD SEX ABUSE ONLINE CHILD SEX TRAFFICKER ONLINE SEXUAL EXPLOITATION ONLINE SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF CHILDREN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Amid China's warning, Biden calls US warship in South China Sea
Amid China's warning, Biden calls US warship in South China Sea
5 hours ago
US President Joe Biden spoke to the leadership of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group on February 8 during the Super Bowl.
Headlines
fbfb
LTO-deputized private firms to make P15 billion annually &ndash; Recto
LTO-deputized private firms to make P15 billion annually – Recto
By Paolo Romero | 18 hours ago
The many new fees imposed by the Land Transportation Office are creating a “lucrative downstream industry as a result...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte: No license for ABS-CBN even if Congress grants franchise
Duterte: No license for ABS-CBN even if Congress grants franchise
19 hours ago
Duterte said he respects the legislative branch's power to grant franchises, but said "I will not allow the NTC to give them...
Headlines
fbfb
SC upholds dismissal of De Lima's habeas data plea vs Duterte over his remarks
SC upholds dismissal of De Lima's habeas data plea vs Duterte over his remarks
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
“With all due respect, this Court’s October 15, 2019 Resolution, and the summary denial of this Motion for Reconsideration,...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE: Oral arguments on petitions vs the anti-terrorism law &mdash; Day 2
LIVE: Oral arguments on petitions vs the anti-terrorism law — Day 2
By PhilstarLIVE | 5 hours ago
Tune in to the live audio streaming of the oral arguments scheduled at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 9.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Duterte to CPP: Observe rules of humanity, don't hamper delivery of vaccines
Duterte to CPP: Observe rules of humanity, don't hamper delivery of vaccines
By Alexis Romero | 35 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has urged communist rebels to "observe the rules of humanity" by not obstructing the delivery of...
Headlines
fbfb
NGOs cast fear over rising cases of abuse, exploitation of children online
NGOs cast fear over rising cases of abuse, exploitation of children online
1 hour ago
“Online sexual abuse and exploitation of children is a silent pandemic that has permanent, and devastating effects on...
Headlines
fbfb
Extra doses from 1st batch of COVID-19 shots could go to health workers of AFP, PNP &mdash; Duque
Extra doses from 1st batch of COVID-19 shots could go to health workers of AFP, PNP — Duque
1 hour ago
The country is anticipating the arrival of 117,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this month through the COVAX facility,...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte says he won&rsquo;t allow ABS-CBN to operate even if given a franchise
Duterte says he won’t allow ABS-CBN to operate even if given a franchise
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
While the tax bureau has said that ABS-CBN is regularly paying taxes, President Duterte insisted that the broadcasting firm...
Headlines
fbfb
Party-list denies red-tagging general Parlade asked for dialogue, urges end to red-tagging
Party-list denies red-tagging general Parlade asked for dialogue, urges end to red-tagging
2 hours ago
"Members of the youth and other outspoken students who only want to voice out their concerns and issues amid the pandemic...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with