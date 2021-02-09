#VACCINEWATCHPH
Party-list denies red-tagging general Parlade asked for dialogue, urges end to red-tagging
In this 2019 file photo, Rep. Sarah Elago (Kabataan party-list) speaks at a protest against Chinese encroachment in the West Philippine Sea
File photo

Party-list denies red-tagging general Parlade asked for dialogue, urges end to red-tagging

(Philstar.com) - February 9, 2021 - 4:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — A lawmaker on Tuesday belied claims by Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr., AFP Southern Luzon Command chief, that a youth party-list in the House of Representatives had ignored his invitations to dialogue and debate, asserting instead that they should meet in court to discuss what she said was the ongoing "smear campaign" against youth and activists. 

Parlade, who serves as spokesperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict, claimed earlier that his invitations to the Kabataan Party-List to establish a dialogue about his unproven accusations went unanswered. 

Speaking in an interview aired over ANC's Headstart, Rep. Sarah Elago (Kabataan Party-List) said she was willing to instead meet with Parlade in court to discuss the red-tagging spree of the military official.

"That is not true. According to our record, we haven't received one effort from the NTF-ELCAC to dialogue with the office of the Kabataan Party-List. This representation has filed several [complaints] on the red-tagging spree done by the general, and we hope these resolutions, bills will be tackled the soonest so we can hold accountable all those behind red-tagging based on manipulated photos, fake quotation and all other vilification and smear campaigns affecting the right to free speech of the young people," she said. 

"Members of the youth and other outspoken students who only want to voice out their concerns and issues amid the pandemic and all societal issues are affected," she added.

The NTF-ELCAC, the Duterte administration's task force against communist insurgency, has begun ramping up its red-tagging accusations in recent months, often accusing journalists, activists, and even registered lawmakers of being affiliated with communist rebels. The task force, however, has been caught in a lie on more than one occasion. 

RELATED: 'Red-tagging brings violence,' Elago warns as PNP shares red-tagging content

Elago herself has found herself on the receiving end of uncorroborated accusations by state forces and the task force. To recall, the Kabataan party-list leader has already filed administrative charges before the Office of the Ombudsman against ranking officials of the task force including Parlade himself. 

At Senate hearings on the matter, the NTF-ELCAC only re-asserted its claims by presenting supposed witnesses who were allegedly former members of the New People's Army. The testimonies, however, were dubious at best, and no other evidence has been presented to date. 

"Enough is enough. Enough of the deadly practice of red-tagging," Elago said. "We hope these resolutions, bills will be tackled the soonest so we can hold accountable all those behind red-tagging based on manipulated photos, fake quotation and all other vilification and smear campaigns affecting the right to free speech of the young people." 

"It's clear that if the president allow this, it will not stop so we ask for accountability from him as chair of the NTF-ELCAC to stop the red-tagging...In the middle of a pandemic and after consecutive disasters, we need to respect the voice of the youth and the Filipino people. Let us not drown them in red-tagging. Let's listen to calls for aid, vaccination and safe return to schools."

— Franco Luna 

