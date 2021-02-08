#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Locsin vows 'more than just a protest' in case of another China coast guard incident
In this Feb. 4, 2021 screengrab, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. talks to the Senate foreign affairs committee.
YouTube screengrab/Senate of the Philippines

Locsin vows 'more than just a protest' in case of another China coast guard incident

Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - February 8, 2021 - 10:45am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' top diplomat assured the public that he will take steps in case of another incident with China's coast guard.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., however, noted that there has been no incident yet since Chinese legislators adopted a law allowing its coast guard to fire on foreign ships that fish or conduct activities in waters claimed by China.

"If there is an incident, I can assure you it will be more than just a protest," Locsin told Karen Davila on ANC's "Headstart" on Monday morning.

Locsin earlier filed a diplomatic protest against the China Coast Guard Law, which also allows them to demolish other countries' structures on Chinese-claimed reefs.

The DFA chief stressed that the new law can be applied to areas that China claims as theirs, which is a threat of war for him as it would also cover the West Philippine Sea, the part of the South China Sea within Philippine exclusive economic zone.

"There is no exact delineation of jurisdiction in the law according to them, but what if there is? There could be, and so my protest stands," Locsin said.

Asked if there is a need for dialogue with the Chinese Embassy, Locsin said the "exchange of notes is good enough."

In response to Locsin's diplomatic protest, the Chinese Embassy released a statement saying that the China Coast Guard Law was a "normal domestic legislative activity" that conforms to international conventions.

"None of these laws have been seen as a threat of war," the Chinese Embassy said.

'No need to protest before UN'

Locsin also said he will not raise the China coast guard issue before the United Nations.

Retired Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio earlier said the Philippines, as well as other Southeast Asian countries, could ask a UN-backed tribunal to declare the China Coast Guard Law as void.

In his February 4 column at the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Carpio warned that Beijing's new law, which authorizes threat of force, "is even a more blatant violation of the UN Charter and of [UN Convention on the Law of the Sea]."

Locsin, however, rejected Carpio's proposal, saying that it would "reopen" the arbitral ruling, which already invalidated China's expansive claims over the South China Sea, including the West Philippine Sea.

"Chinese diplomacy has been very effective in most of the members of the United Nations and I’m not going to throw our victory to that and let them decide," Locsin said.

"There's nothing to defend, we already won," he added.

Beijing, on the other hand, continues to reject the July 2016 arbitral ruling and claims "indisputable sovereignty" over the South China Sea.

CHINA PHILIPPINES-CHINA TIES SOUTH CHINA SEA TEODORO LOCSIN JR. WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Senate panel summons &lsquo;Big 4&rsquo; motorcycle dealers
Senate panel summons ‘Big 4’ motorcycle dealers
By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
The Senate Blue Ribbon committee will summon the so-called Big Four motorcycle dealers, which Sen. Richard Gordon suspects...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines posts alarming growth in teenage pregnancies
Philippines posts alarming growth in teenage pregnancies
By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
Almost seven girls aged 14 and younger are giving birth in the country every day, according to the latest findings released...
Headlines
fbfb
DND chief cautions vs red-baiting
By Alexis Romero | February 8, 2021 - 12:00am
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has told several military generals, including National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict spokesman Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade to refrain from issuing statements on...
Headlines
fbfb
No official damage, casualty yet from 6.3 quake in Davao del Sur
No official damage, casualty yet from 6.3 quake in Davao del Sur
22 hours ago
A magnitude 6.3 earthquake rocked Davao del Sur on Sunday noon with damage and aftershocks expected, Phivolcs said.
Headlines
fbfb
Local airlines gear up for vaccine transport
Local airlines gear up for vaccine transport
By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
Local airlines are gearing up for the transport of COVID-19 vaccines, ensuring that they have the capabilities to support...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DSWD: Babies for adoption on Facebook
DSWD: Babies for adoption on Facebook
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 11 hours ago
The Department of Social Welfare and Development is working with the National Bureau of Investigation and law enforcement...
Headlines
fbfb
Bishop: People need &lsquo;Good News&rsquo; vs lockdown depression
Bishop: People need ‘Good News’ vs lockdown depression
By Evelyn Macairan | 11 hours ago
Nearing a year since the country has been placed in various degrees of community quarantine, Archdiocese of Manila apostolic...
Headlines
fbfb
Speaker pushes P420 billion Bayanihan 3 for COVID-19 recovery
Speaker pushes P420 billion Bayanihan 3 for COVID-19 recovery
By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
The super majority coalition and the minority bloc in the House of Representatives have joined forces for the passage of a...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;Face-to-face 2021 campaign ban invites popularity contest&rsquo;
‘Face-to-face 2021 campaign ban invites popularity contest’
By Evelyn Macairan | 11 hours ago
If the face-to-face campaign would be prohibited in next year’s general elections, it just might end up as a “popularity...
Headlines
fbfb
Senators alarmed over increasing number of dropouts
Senators alarmed over increasing number of dropouts
By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
Senators expressed alarm over the growing number of out-of-school youth due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic even as...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with