Duterte declares September as Philippine Film Industry Month

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will hold month-long celebrations for the local film industry every year following a proclamation from President Rodrigo Duterte released on Thursday.

In Proclamation No. 1085, dated Feb. 3, 2021, and signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, the president declares "the month of September every year as the 'Philippine Film Industry Month'."

Under the proclamation, a copy of which was obtained by The STAR, the Film Development Council of the Philippines is directed to "lead the observance of Philippine Film Industry Month, and identify the programs, projects and activities for its celebration."

Other government agencies and instrumentalities of the national government are also directed to cooperate with the FDCP in promoting and implementing related programs, campaigns and activities.

Artists red-tagged under the Duterte administration

Duterte notes in the proclamation that "there is a need to recognize the invaluable contribution and sacrifices of all stakeholders and sectors of the film industry." He also says there is a need to "provide avenues to showcases and celebrate the achievements and progress of the discipline of filmmaking."

But under his administration, security forces have repeatedly red-tagged artists and filmmakers as part of their ramped-up campaign against alleged fronts for communist rebels.

Last year, veiled threats hurled by Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade, spokesman of the anti-communist task force, against actresses Angel Locsin and Liza Soberano as well as other high profile celebrities caused the Senate to open a probe on red-tagging.

The hearing, in turn, saw the further red-tagging of prominent film directors by a witness of the National Task Force to End Local Armed Conflict. Jeffrey Celiz, a self-proclaimed former member of the New People's Army, claimed that there is "a very long tradition of infiltration and recruitment of showbiz personalities" to the communist rebels' cause.

He also called groups such as the Concerned Artists of the Philippines (CAP) and the Musicians and Artists of the Philippines (MAP) "recruitment grounds" for the Communist Party of the Philippines, an allegation which they vehemently denied.

"From then until today, we are an organization of writers, artists, and cultural workers committed to the Constitutionally-protected principles of freedom, justice, and democracy," CAP said in a Facebook post then.

"We have always stood for freedom of expression and the people’s welfare. Even if it means having to call out and criticize those in power. That is activism, not terrorism."

— with a report from The STAR