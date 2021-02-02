#VACCINEWATCHPH
DFA says it repatriated 4,549 overseas Filipinos last week
The Department of Foreign Affairs welcomes 285 overseas Filipinos from Bahrain, Lebanon and Syria, under the assisted repatriation program of the Philippine Embassies in Manama, Beirut and Damascus, on December 29, 2020.
Released/Department of Foreign Affairs

DFA says it repatriated 4,549 overseas Filipinos last week

(Philstar.com) - February 2, 2021 - 6:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs said it brought home over 4,500 Filipinos in the last week of January. 

Of the total 4,549 migrants who came home last week, the agency said 3,857 were land-based while 692 were sea-based. 

DFA on Twitter said the repatriates include "undocumented [overseas Filipinos] from Vietnam, Australia, Japan, Jordan, China, as well as 3 distressed OFs from Indonesia and 1 OFW with [a] medical condition." 

This brings the number of migrant Filipinos brought home by the DFA since February of last year to 356,126, the agency said in another Twitter post. Of these, 256,635 are land-based and 99,491 are seafarers. 

The Department of Labor and Employment, which also oversees the repatriation of migrant workers, last week said the total number of repatriates was at 416,000. 

COVID-19 MIGRANT WORKERS NOVEL COROANVIRUS OFW
