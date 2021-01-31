PNP reshuffles execs to new posts as phone-grabbing general Bathan retires

MANILA, Philippines — Police Gen. Debold Sinas, the chief of the national police, has ordered a "major reorganization" of senior police officers in key positions of the agency's directorial staff, regional officers, and national support units, he disclosed Sunday.

In a statement sent to reporters, the Philippine National Police said that the movement "was triggered by the retirement of some senior officials that prompted an upward movement of third level officers to the higher echelon."

Of note, Police Brig. Gen. Nolasco Bathan, who was earlier promoted as the director of the PNP Health Services, retired on Sunday. To recall, Bathan was the police officer who made headlines when he snatched the cellphone of veteran journalist Jun Veneracion after the latter recorded the general pushing a devotee to the ground at the Translacion on Jan. 9, 2020.

A month later, he was appointed as the deputy regional director for administration of the National Capital Region Police Office—the second-highest post within Metro Manila's police.

This comes after Sinas had already earlier named Police Brig. Gen. Luisito Magnaye as Director of PNP Health Service, Police Maj. Gen. Dennis Agustin as PNP Director for Intelligence vice Empiso, while Police Brig. Gen. Albert Ignatius Ferro was designated as Acting Director CIDG vice Coronel effective January 30, 2021.

“We are infusing new blood into the command structure to fill the void created by the retirement of some senior officials and ensure continuity of command,” Sinas said in the statement.

The other new designations also include: