PNP reshuffles execs to new posts as phone-grabbing general Bathan retires
Brig. Gen. Nolasco Bathan (second from left) issues a statement to reporters at Kamuning Police Station 10.
Southern Police District PIO

PNP reshuffles execs to new posts as phone-grabbing general Bathan retires

Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - January 31, 2021 - 4:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — Police Gen. Debold Sinas, the chief of the national police, has ordered a "major reorganization" of senior police officers in key positions of the agency's directorial staff, regional officers, and national support units, he disclosed Sunday. 

In a statement sent to reporters, the Philippine National Police said that the movement "was triggered by the retirement of some senior officials that prompted an upward movement of third level officers to the higher echelon."

Of note, Police Brig. Gen. Nolasco Bathan, who was earlier promoted as the director of the PNP Health Services, retired on Sunday. To recall, Bathan was the police officer who made headlines when he snatched the cellphone of veteran journalist Jun Veneracion after the latter recorded the general pushing a devotee to the ground at the Translacion on Jan. 9, 2020. 

A month later, he was appointed as the deputy regional director for administration of the National Capital Region Police Office—the second-highest post within Metro Manila's police. 

RELATED: PNP to look into district chief who snatched reporter's phone at Traslacion

This comes after Sinas had already earlier named Police Brig. Gen. Luisito Magnaye as Director of PNP Health Service, Police Maj. Gen. Dennis Agustin as PNP Director for Intelligence vice Empiso, while Police Brig. Gen. Albert Ignatius Ferro was designated as Acting Director CIDG vice Coronel effective January 30, 2021. 

“We are infusing new blood into the command structure to fill the void created by the retirement of some senior officials and ensure continuity of command,” Sinas said in the statement.  

The other new designations also include:

  1. Police Brig. Gen. Rodolfo S Azurin Jr., Acting Director for Information and Communication Technology Management (DICTM);
  2. Police Brig. Gen. Domingo R Lucas, Acting Director for Research and Development (DRD);
  3. Police Brig. Gen. Antonio Yarra, Deputy Regional Director for Administration, NCRPO;
  4. Police Brig. Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr, Deputy Regional Director for Operations, NCRPO;
  5. Police Brig. Gen. Florencio T Ortilla, Director, Aviation Security Group;
  6. Police Brig. Gen. Emmanuel B Peralta, Regional Director, Police Regional Office 1
  7. Police Brig. Gen. Celso L Bael, Deputy Regional Director for Administration, PRO-MIMAROPA;
  8. Police Brig. Gen. Nelson B Bondoc, District Director, Northern Police District;
  9. Police Brig. Gen. Eliseo DC Cruz, District Director, Southern Police District;
  10. Police Col. Ronaldo R Cabral, Acting Deputy Regional Director for Administration, PRO-10;
  11. Police Brig. Gen. Walfredo G Pornillos, Deputy Regional Director for Administration, PRO-BAR;
  12. Police Brig. Gen. Jon A Arnaldo, Ex-O, Directorate for Intelligence;
  13. Police Col. Tellio C Ngis-O, Acting Deputy Director, SAF;
  14. Police Col. John G Guygoyon, Acting Ex-O, DIDM;
  15. Police Col. Angeles B Geñorga Jr., Acting Dean of Academics, PNPA;
  16. Police Brig. Gen. Ronaldo L Llanera, Director, EOD & Canine Group;
  17. Police Brig. Gen. Samuel C Nacion, Deputy Director, NPTI;
  18. Police Col. Victor K Wanchakan, Acting Deputy Regional Director for Administration, PRO9;
  19. Police Col. Victor C Valencia, Acting Ex-O, DRD;
  20. Police Col. Robert T Gallardo, Acting Chief, Legislative Affairs Center, DPL.

 

 

