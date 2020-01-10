PNP to look into district chief who snatched reporter's phone at Traslacion

MANILA, Philippines
In a Facebook post, GMA reporter Jun Veneracion claimed that Brig. Gen. Nolasco Bathan, chief of the Southern Police District, took away his cellphone while he was recording a video of a commotion between the police and a Black Nazarene devotee.
Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, said they will not tolerate such behavior.
Banac said the PNP is waiting for the statement of the National Capital Region Police Office on the incident.
"We will look into this and the PNP will deal with this matter speedily," the police spokesman said.
In a video posted on GMA News' Twitter account, Bathan said he was not aware that Veneracion was a journalist covering the annual procession.
"[M]ay kinuha na magulo na deboto, here comes another guy, nagpi-picture akala ko nire-rescue niya yung deboto na magulo, kinuha ko yung cellphone niya," he said.
(Police were apprehending an unruly devotee, then here comes another guy taking pictures. I though he was rescuing the unruly devotee. I took his cellphone)
According to Veneracion, a police general "darted out of nowhere" and "snatched" his mobile phone while taking a video of the commotion at Ayala Bridge in Manila.
Another police officer then stopped him from going after the high-ranking police official who took away his phone.
Minutes later, a group of photo journalists called my attention and pointed to a PNP official.
When Veneracion confronted Bathan for taking away his phone, the police general said he would stay away for a while as the reporter was mad.
Minutes later, I came up to him to ask for my phone.
When the reporter checked his photo gallery, the video of the encounter at Ayala Bridge
Apparently, someone forgot to switch
