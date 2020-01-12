BLACK NAZARENE PROCESSION
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
GMA reporter Jun Veneracion recorded a video of an encounter between police officers and a Black Nazarene devotee at Ayala Bridge in Manila Thursday.
Facebook screengrab/Jun Veneracion
Solon calls for suspension of phone-grabbing police general to ensure impartial probe
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - January 12, 2020 - 11:45am

MANILA, Philippines — A House lawmaker on Sunday called for Brig. Gen. Nolasco Bathan to be relieved of his position or be placed under preventive suspension to ensure an impartial probe into his phone-grabbing and deleting of a video file recorded by a GMA 7 reporter. 

Rep. Ron Salo (Kabayan party-list), who chairs the House Committee on Public Information, rallied support for Interior Secretary Eduardo Año's decision to conduct an investigation into the general's treatment of a media member. 

This came after Bathan snatched the phone of a reporter who was recording an instance of police brutality at the Traslacion on Thursday. The reporter, GMA 7's Jun Veneracion, wrote a Facebook post about the incident afterward that went viral.

Salo tagged the police general's action as "a reflection of his fear that the actions of the police officers at the Traslacion would be broadcast nationwide."

At a later press conference, Bathan apologized to the reporter but said that there was no wrongdoing in his actions, which “all happened unintentionally,” as he thought the reporter was holding a grenade. He also maintained that he didn't know who the reporter was. 

“I would like to apologize for what happened at Ayala Bridge during the procession of the Black Nazarene 2020 wherein I confiscated the cellphone of a media personality who was later on identified as Mr. Jun Veneracion of GMA 7 thinking he was someone who possessed threat during the procession,” Bathan said.

“We are just securing peace and order in the area."

The Kabayan solon said this excuse was "simply unacceptable."

Bathan can clearly be heard in the video ordering an officer to delete the video taken by the reporter whom he explicitly named, saying, “Burahin mo, burahin mo kuha ni Jun Veneracion. P******** nagku-kwan eh.”

The National Union of the Journalists of the Philippines also called for the national police to sanction Bathan on Friday. 

“Such behavior not only makes a mockery of the policeman’s oath to ‘Serve and Protect,’ if unpunished, it can only add to the worsening impunity that has marked the general breakdown of the rule of law in this country,” NUJP said.

“Anything less can bolster the growing perception that our law enforcers are also the primary lawbreakers.”

Salo called Bathan's actions an "offense to press freedom and freedom of information" and "conduct unbecoming of an officer and a gentleman."

"Police officers, including Gen. Bathan, need not fear members of the media or any person recording an event as that act is legal and part of an empowered citizenry if the police officers know that they themselves are performing their functions properly and legally," Salo added. 

"Transparency in the affairs, behaviors and actions of public officers, including police officers, is the key in ensuring greater accountability."

BRIG. GEN. NOLASCO BATHAN REP. RON SALO TRANSLACION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
How Indonesia drove away Chinese ships in the South China Sea
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
While the Duterte government refuses to invoke the Philippines' legal victory in the South China Sea arbitration, Southeast...
Headlines
fb tw
Duterte unfazed by investors’ threat to withdraw
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
President Duterte is unfazed by threats that some investors might leave the country due to his order to renegotiate government...
Headlines
fb tw
Duterte sees need to purge PNP, belittles Robredo’s report
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
The Philippine National Police (PNP) needs to be purged of corrupt personnel to give the organization much-needed moral ascendancy...
Headlines
fb tw
Locsin hit for 'unprofessional' behavior vs protestors, OFW families
By Ratziel San Juan | 20 hours ago
"It is unacceptable for Locsin, or for any public servant, to show his arrogance when he yelled at the protesters and OFW...
Headlines
fb tw
Team Philippine bags top prize in international space idea tilt
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 13 hours ago
Team Philippines won first prize in a space mission idea contest held in Japan last month.
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
Slain OFW in Kuwait showed signs of sexual abuse, NBI autopsy shows
1 hour ago
Authorities said there were also old healed wounds indicating that the OFW had been battered weeks prior to her death.
Headlines
fb tw
13 hours ago
1st batch of 14 OFWs from Iraq headed home
By Jaime Laude | 13 hours ago
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana disclosed yesterday that the first batch of 14 overseas Filipino workers are now at the...
Headlines
fb tw
13 hours ago
Duterte invites Joma Sison to return, resume peace talks
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
President Duterte reiterated yesterday his call to Communist Party of the Philippines founding chairman Jose Ma. Sison to...
Headlines
fb tw
13 hours ago
Pump prices seen lower this week
By Danessa Rivera | 13 hours ago
Despite tensions in the Middle East, fuel prices will slightly decrease this week.
Headlines
fb tw
13 hours ago
China reports first death from new virus
By Sheila Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
Health authorities in the central Chinese city of Wuhan yesterday reported the country’s first death from a new type...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with