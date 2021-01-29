Philippines logs 1,849 new cases as COVID-19 tally rises past 521,000

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 5:14 p.m.) — The Department of Health reported that 1,849 more people got infected with COVID-19, pushing the country’s caseload to 521,413 Friday.

The latest figures showed that of the total cases, 35,048 or 6.7% are active.

At least 475,765 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 in the Philippines after the DOH recorded 177 additional recoveries.

Meanwhile, the death toll reached 10,600 with 48 more patients succumbing to the respiratory illness.

Case bulletin

The DOH did not include in its case bulletin the list of areas with the most number of new COVID-19 cases.

The DOH said it is currently reviewing the daily case bulletin to provide the country’s COVID-19 situation in a format “more understandable” to the public.

“The previous list of areas is based on total new cases reported that day, which is sometimes misinterpreted as total new or active cases,” the department said.

What’s new today?