New guidelines out for foreign arrivals as travel ban over UK variant set to end
(Philstar.com) - January 29, 2021 - 10:36am

MANILA, Philippines — (Updated 11:48 a.m.) Malacañang on Friday said it would not be extending the travel ban on 36 countries intended to keep out new variants of the coronavirus. 

Travel restrictions will be lifted on February 1, presidential spokesman Harry Roque confirmed to CNN Philippines and the Manila Bulletin, despite at least 17 cases of the more transmissible coronavirus variant that emerged from the United Kingdom in the country.

The announcement was made on the same day that new guidelines for arriving foreigners were released.  

President Rodrigo Duterte generally approves policy decisions by the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, but has, on occasion reversed their recommendations.

RELATED: Duterte revokes IATF decision allowing minors in MGCQ areas to go out

The coronavirus task force on Thursday night finalized the conditions that must be met by foreign nationals allowed to travel to the country starting February 1.

Last week, the task force lifted travel restrictions on foreign nationals with valid visas, such as personnel of accredited international organizations, and spouses and minor children of Filipino citizens traveling with them.

Requirements for arriving foreigners

Roque, in a statement released earlier Friday, said the following requirements must be met by foreign nationals traveling to the country:

  • They must have valid and existing visas at the time of entry, except for those qualified under the Balikbayan program under Republic Act No. 6768 or the Act Instituting the Balikbayan Program.
  • They must be pre-booked for a minimum of seven nights at a quarantine hotel or facility.
  • They must undergo COVID-19 testing at the quarantine hotel or facility on the sixth day from the date of their arrival.
  • Their entry will be subject to the maximum capacity of inbound passengers at the port and the date of entry.

"The Bureau of Immigration has been directed to formulate the necessary guidelines in this regard," Roque also said.

— Bella Perez-Rubio with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico, Xave Gregorio and The STAR

